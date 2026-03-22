Cricket continues to dominate biz of sports as others fail to make a mark

The sports business in India crossed the $2 billion mark (₹18,864 crore) in 2025, growing 13.4 per cent over 2024. Cricket’s share of this increased to 89 per cent, from 85 per cent in 2024. Other sports, such as football, hockey, and badminton, which account for the remaining share, saw a decline.

These are among the insights from Sporting Nation–Building a Legacy, WPP Media’s annual report on the sports business. Now in its 13th year, the report highlights three big trends.

First, IPL, or Indian Premier League, teams’ monetisation reached ₹1,777 crore. According to Vinit Karnik, managing director (entertainment and sports) at WPP Media, South Asia, “Ten teams crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark is a huge achievement from an IPL ecosystem perspective, because the general perception is that IPL is a product of media rights. This shows the teams have also done a fantastic job in getting their monetisation cycle right.”