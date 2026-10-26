Cricket remains my happiness: Harmanpreet opens up on life beyond captaincy

Veteran batter Harmanpreet Kaur has come to terms with life beyond captaincy and said she wants to keep enjoying her batting after producing yet another superlative knock in India's 121-run win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI.

After scoring a fine 91 in a T20 International against Zimbabwe few days back, Harmanpreet struck her eighth ODI hundred in India's series-clinching victory against same opposition, underlining her enduring value to the team with the bat.

"I am someone who likes to live life close to reality. This is the reality now, and I want to accept it," Harmanpreet said at post match presentation ceremony.

"Cricket is something that gives me happiness and batting is something I have enjoyed throughout my career. Just want to enjoy batting." Harmanpreet added that captaincy was not on her mind when she was in the middle, as her priority was to take responsibility and bat according to the situation. "When you are batting, you don't think about these things. You are batting as a batter and you want to take responsibility, and bat according to the situation. No matter the situation, I want to enjoy my batting," she said. With her eighth ODI century, Harmanpreet surpassed former India captain Mithali Raj to become India's second-highest century-maker in women's ODIs, behind Smriti Mandhana, who has 14 tons to her name.

The right-hander said her approach was shaped by the demands of the format, with a focus on respecting good deliveries and capitalising on loose balls. Explaining the conversations she had with half-centurion Pratika Rawal (61 off 67 balls), Harmanpreet said the two had discussed the importance of shot selection and discipline during the ODI. "Today, we were playing an ODI, and you have to act differently. Pratika and me, we talked about giving good balls respect and then not letting loose balls get away," she said. The batter also revealed that she had been unwell, having suffered from mild fever the previous night, which affected her when the team returned to the field.

"I had a mild fever last night, and that is why I was struggling when we came back to the field. Wanted to take some rest, and the painkillers are helping me," she said. India captain Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, highlighted the team's ability to recover from early setbacks and post a formidable total of 328 after being reduced to 19 for two. "Today's biggest positive was to get to 328 from 19-2," Mandhana said. Mandhana was also pleased with Deepti Sharma's century, praising the all-rounder's consistency and her ability to deliver in important matches. "She has been batting brilliantly. Even in the ODI World Cup, she had match-winning knocks. Glad she got a hundred today," she said.

The India skipper also lauded left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma for her four-wicket haul. "She was brilliant, she was varying the pace and changing angles. She knows her game very well. Others as well chipped in," Mandhana said. Explaining India's decision to use shorter spells for the bowlers, Mandhana said the strategy was aimed at preventing batters from settling against them in white-ball cricket. "In white-ball cricket, I think 4-5 overs is a long spell. You don't want the batters getting used to it. With the quality we have, they can come in and bowl in good areas anytime," she said. Mandhana also praised Zimbabwe's fielding effort, saying the visitors had saved a significant number of runs through their commitment and athleticism.