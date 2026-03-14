Curb Hesson's absolute say in picking teams: Pakistan's national selectors

Pakistan's national selectors are not happy with the absolute authority given to the white-ball head coach Mike Hesson in the selection of players.

Selectors Aaqib Javed, Misbah ul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq have addressed a media conference in Lahore on Saturday and made it clear they had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review the selection structure for the national side after the team returns home from Bangladesh.

"Once the team returns home we will sit down and discuss things with the coaches and captain and find a suitable selection system for the national team," Aaqib, the senior selector, said.

Aaqib, who is also director at the High Performance Centre, admitted that until Hesson took charge in May last year, the selectors used to be involved even in the selection of playing XI for away and home series. He dismissed a query that perhaps Hesson had been pressurised to include and play Babar Azam and few other players during the recent T20 World Cup. "The selectors give and gave a list of 21 players to the head coach and captain and they shortlisted 15 players and decide on the playing IX for each match," he said. Since Pakistan were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage, the media here has reported about tension between the selectors and Hesson and senior selector, Aleem Dar, also resigned soon after the tournament.

ALSO READ: BCCI to honour legends Dravid, Binny and Mithali Raj at Naman awards Though he didn't give any statement but media reports said he was unhappy at the absolute say Hesson had been given in selection of Pakistan players. Aaqib said in the recent past the selectors used to be involved in even picking the playing XI after shortlisting 15 or 16 players for any series or tournament. "The system changed in recent times but after the team returns home we will reviewing it," he added. He said the selectors believed that the captain was the most important person followed by the head coach and they should be supported and have authority but at the same time they must be able to discuss and explain to the selectors their future plans.