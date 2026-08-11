Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel arrested by Bengal Police in rape case

Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has been arrested by Bengal Police in connection with a rape case filed by a medical student, according to a police official cited by PTI.

The 23-year-old cricketer was taken into custody in Hooghly on Tuesday and was subsequently arrested after being questioned by investigators. He was sent for a medical examination before being produced before the Chinsurah Court.

The case follows allegations made by a woman who has accused Porel of establishing a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. The complaint also includes allegations of criminal intimidation and the recording of intimate moments.

The allegations have not been established in court and Porel remains an accused in the case. The matter is currently under investigation. Arrest follows Calcutta High Court direction Porel's arrest comes weeks after the Calcutta High Court directed Bengal Police to intensify efforts to apprehend him and another accused in the case. In an order dated July 14, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya instructed the police to continue their efforts to arrest the accused. The court also directed authorities to seize electronic devices in connection with allegations that private material involving the complainant could be circulated. Police had informed the court that a pen drive had already been seized and sent for forensic examination.

ALSO READ: Who is Amit Bhatia? Man leading Bezos, Saverin bid for Liverpool stake The complainant had earlier approached the High Court alleging police inaction in the case. She also alleged that Porel had threatened to make private photographs public. What does the complaint allege? According to the complaint, the woman first came into contact with Porel in 2023. She has alleged that their relationship subsequently developed to the point where marriage was discussed between their respective families. The complainant has accused Porel of having a physical relationship with her on the assurance that he would marry her.

She has also made allegations relating to an incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026. According to the complaint, she was allegedly assaulted and confined during the incident and was subsequently denied food before requiring medical attention. These claims form part of the allegations made by the complainant and have not been proven in court. The case also involves allegations of criminal intimidation and the alleged recording of intimate moments. Police investigate alleged private material The alleged recording and possible circulation of private material have also emerged as an important part of the legal proceedings.

The Calcutta High Court directed that electronic devices connected with the case be seized to prevent the alleged dissemination of private material. Police told the court that a pen drive had been recovered and sent for forensic analysis. The investigation will determine the nature and relevance of the electronic evidence as the case progresses. Porel's cricket career The arrest represents a significant development in the career of one of Bengal's promising young cricketers. Porel is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter who made his first-class debut for Bengal during the 2021-22 season. His performances subsequently earned him opportunities with India A.

He became part of the Delhi Capitals setup in 2023 and has featured in the franchise's Indian Premier League squad in recent seasons. Porel has also established himself as an important player in Bengal's domestic cricket setup. Cricketer has denied allegations Porel has previously denied the allegations and indicated that he would respond in detail following the police inquiry. With his arrest now confirmed, the case has entered another stage of the legal process. Investigators will examine the allegations and available evidence before further proceedings take place. The arrest itself does not establish guilt. Porel remains an accused, and any finding of guilt can only be determined through the judicial process.