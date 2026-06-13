Dubey, Brar handed ODI debut caps ahead of India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI

India are ready to take on Afghanistan in the first of the three-match ODI series today at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. It will be an important game for the Men in Blue, who are expected to kick-start their preparations for the ICC World Cup 2027 under new leader Shubman Gill.

As part of the preparations, India are planning to strengthen their bench strength as they will field two debutants in Dharamsala in the form of spinner Harsh Dubey and pacer Gurnoor Brar.

Both players have been rewarded for their strong performances in domestic cricket and the IPL in recent times. Harsh Dubey was even a regular part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in IPL 2026.

Who is Gurnoor Brar? Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar has steadily built a reputation as one of India's most promising fast bowlers in domestic cricket. The left-arm seamer first grabbed attention through his performances in the Punjab setup before earning opportunities in the Indian Premier League. Standing over six feet tall, Brar generates steep bounce and can consistently bowl at high pace, making him a difficult proposition for batters. His ability to swing the new ball and deliver effective variations at the death has made him a valuable white-ball option. ALSO READ: IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Dharamsala weather report, hourly rain forecast Brar's impressive domestic performances and continued development in franchise cricket convinced the selectors that he was ready for the international stage. His ODI debut against Afghanistan represents the next major step in his career as India continue to expand their fast-bowling resources ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Who is Harsh Dubey? Harsh Dubey is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder who has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian domestic cricket. The Nagpur-born cricketer enjoyed a breakthrough season on the domestic circuit, impressing with both his wicket-taking ability and useful lower-order batting contributions. Dubey's consistency earned him a place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad during IPL 2026, where he gained valuable experience working alongside established international players. Known for his control, subtle variations and ability to bowl in pressure situations, the spinner has quickly risen through the ranks. His selection for the Afghanistan ODI series highlights the selectors' faith in his long-term potential. With India searching for greater depth in their spin department, Dubey now has an opportunity to make an immediate impact on his international debut.

Gill opts to field in the first ODI Meanwhile, the India vs Afghanistan ODI game in Dharamsala got off to a rocky start as the toss for the game was delayed by more than four hours due to rain. By the time the field was game-ready, the match had been reduced to a 25-overs-a-side contest, with a five-over powerplay and a maximum of five overs per bowler under the revised playing conditions. India won the toss and, keeping the rain and the DLS method in mind, opted to bowl first to have an exact calculation of the target during the second innings. IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Playing 11