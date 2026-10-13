ECB expands England central contracts from 30 to 39 for 2026-27 cycle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced its new central contract list on Monday, expanding the number of centrally contracted players from 30 to 39 for the 2026-27 cycle, awarding 30 full central contracts and nine development deals.

The list includes seven players receiving new full contracts, while the retirements of Ben Stokes and Mark Wood have freed up funds for the revised structure. Uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe and batter Jordan Cox have been handed two-year deals, while former Test opener Zak Crawley and left-arm seamer Luke Wood have lost their full contracts.

Seven players earn new full central contracts

Tom Banton, Sam Cook, Emilio Gay, Matthew Fisher, Dan Lawrence and Ollie Robinson have received one-year contracts after impressing England's management this summer. Crocombe and Cox are the two players to sign new two-year deals.

Crocombe's contract marks the first time an England men's player has received a multi-year central deal before making his international debut. The seamer took 40 wickets at an average of 23.52 in Division One of the County Championship this season, including two hat-tricks. He has previously been named in England's Test and ODI squads. Crocombe said at the Toyota PCA Awards this month that he wanted to improve his white-ball cricket to make himself available for England across all formats. Nine players secure deals until September 2028 Nine players who were already centrally contracted have extended their agreements until September 2028. The group comprises Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root and Josh Tongue.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Adil Rashid and Jamie Smith are entering the second year of their existing two-year contracts. Their deals run until the end of England's 2027 home summer, which includes an Ashes series, a one-off Test against Bangladesh and white-ball series against Pakistan and New Zealand. ALSO READ: WPL 2027: Mumbai Indians complete first-ever trade to sign Tara Norris Seven other players have had their contracts renewed until September 2027: Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts and Phil Salt. Shoaib Bashir has also received a one-year extension after playing only two Tests during the previous contract year.

Stokes, Wood retirements free up funds Stokes and Mark Wood have retired from international cricket, while Crawley and Luke Wood are the other players from last season's full central contract list who have not been retained. Tom Lawes has also dropped off the development contract list. The ECB's agreement with the Team England Player Partnership requires the board to spend the fixed amount allocated for central contracts each year. England managing director Rob Key said the departure of high-earning players had created additional room to distribute funds differently. "When you lose a few big-name players, that releases more money to be able to use in different ways," Key said.

Key also defended the ECB's decision to offer multi-year deals to players who have yet to establish themselves fully at international level, saying the structure allows England to make longer-term commitments and plan players' development over two years. The multi-year contract system was introduced in 2023 partly to address the threat posed by franchise cricket, with the ECB seeking to reduce the risk of players turning down international opportunities in favour of year-round T20 leagues. Nine players receive development contracts The ECB has awarded development contracts to James Coles, Mason Crane, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Liam Patterson-White, Thomas Rew, Matthew Revis and Mitchell Stanley.

Under the arrangement, the ECB covers half of a player's existing county salary and provides an additional 25 per cent top-up. The deals are intended to strengthen the England Lions programme by giving the board greater flexibility to select players for representative cricket, even when they have county or franchise commitments. Key said the ECB expected players on development contracts to make themselves available for Lions cricket when selected. Carse remains under investigation Brydon Carse remains subject to an investigation by the Cricket Regulator after he was briefly arrested outside a nightclub in Derby this summer. He has not been selected for England in any format since the incident.

Key said he did not currently see anything to suggest Carse would lose his contract, but added that the ECB would assess the situation as the investigation progressed. England's white-ball squad is due to travel to Pakistan for an ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka before heading to Australia in November for three ODIs and five T20Is. The ECB is scheduled to announce the squad for the Australia tour on Tuesday. England’s updated central contracts: Two-year contracts: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Josh Tongue (to 30 September 2028) One-year contracts: Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Shoaib Bashir, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (to 30 September 2027)