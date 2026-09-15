ECB security officials reach Pakistan to review preparations for tri-series

A security delegation of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has arrived in Pakistan to review arrangements ahead of England's upcoming tour for an ODI tri-nation series.

England and Pakistan will play a tri-series which also involves Sri Lanka from October 18.

A Pakistan Cricket Board official said the visit was a routine matter now undertaken by most nations before they tour a country.

The ECB delegation including independent security experts will visit all the venues, team hotels and meet with government and PCB officials to get briefings on the security plans for the visitors.

The ECB team will inspect venues and review arrangements in Lahore and Rawalpindi on Monday.