Eight teams, six-week window: PSL 12 set to run from March 18 to May 2

The 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held from March 18 to May 2 next year, with the tournament retaining its expanded eight-team format for a second successive season.

The dates were finalised at the PSL Governing Council meeting in London on September 1, attended by owners and representatives of all eight franchises.

The eight-team format was introduced in PSL 11, which also marked the league's first players' auction, replacing the draft system.

The final at Gaddafi Stadium drew 32,461 spectators, with Peshawar Zalmi ending a nine-year wait for the title by beating Hyderabad Kingsmen in May.

The announcement of the dates will now set the ball rolling for a series of key events, including direct signings, retention announcements, the trade window and the players' auction.