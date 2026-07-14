ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's cricket match?

India will kick off their ODI assignment on the UK tour when they take on England in the first match of the three-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham today, hoping the change in format brings a turnaround after a disappointing T20I campaign.
The return of senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah significantly strengthens Shubman Gill's side, which struggled throughout the shortest-format leg of the tour. Gill, Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer form a formidable top order capable of matching England's firepower, while Bumrah's return adds much-needed experience to the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar. India will also hope Kuldeep Yadav can make an impact in conditions expected to assist seamers early on.
England, meanwhile, head into the series high on confidence after a dominant T20I showing. Captain Harry Brook leads a batting unit featuring Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, while Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson headline the bowling attack. With both teams beginning their ODI build-up towards future ICC tournaments, a winning start could set the tone for the remainder of the series.
ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Broadcasting details
Country/Region
TV Broadcast
Live Streaming
India
Sony Sports
Jio Hotstar
Ireland
TNT Sports*
Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
Discovery+
United States
Willow TV
Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada
Willow TV
Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia
Fox Cricket
Kayo Sports
New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa)
SuperSport Cricket
DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa
CricLife
StarzPlay
Pakistan
No official TV telecast announced
Tapmad / Myco (where available)
England vs India 1st ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details
When will the England vs India 1st ODI be played?
The first ODI between England and India will be played on Tuesday, July 14.
When will the toss for the England vs India 1st ODI take place?
The toss for the first ODI between England and India will take place at 3 PM IST.
At what time will the England vs India 1st ODI start?
The first ODI between England and India will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where will the England vs India 1st ODI be played?
The first ODI between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 1st ODI be available in India?
The live telecast of the England vs India 1st ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 1st ODI be available in India?
The live streaming of the England vs India 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.