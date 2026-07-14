ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's cricket match?

India will kick off their ODI assignment on the UK tour when they take on England in the first match of the three-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham today, hoping the change in format brings a turnaround after a disappointing T20I campaign.

The return of senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah significantly strengthens Shubman Gill's side, which struggled throughout the shortest-format leg of the tour. Gill, Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer form a formidable top order capable of matching England's firepower, while Bumrah's return adds much-needed experience to the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar. India will also hope Kuldeep Yadav can make an impact in conditions expected to assist seamers early on.

England, meanwhile, head into the series high on confidence after a dominant T20I showing. Captain Harry Brook leads a batting unit featuring Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, while Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson headline the bowling attack. With both teams beginning their ODI build-up towards future ICC tournaments, a winning start could set the tone for the remainder of the series. ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Broadcasting details Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 1st ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 1st ODI be played? The first ODI between England and India will be played on Tuesday, July 14. When will the toss for the England vs India 1st ODI take place? The toss for the first ODI between England and India will take place at 3 PM IST. At what time will the England vs India 1st ODI start? The first ODI between England and India will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Where will the England vs India 1st ODI be played?