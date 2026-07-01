ENG vs IND 1st T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

India will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing start to their United Kingdom tour when they face England in the first T20I of the five-match series at Riverside Ground, Chester-lee Street tonight.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Shreyas Iyer: We'll bat first. It's a great opportunity for us. My second series as a captain, pretty much excited. Got what we wanted, had a session of practice to acclimatize yesterday. It's fine (the mood in the dressing room). Ireland series is history. Pretty decent amount of grass on the wicket. Can't predict how it's going to play, but definitely the intent is going to be high. Harry Brook: Would've had a bowl, happy with that result. Looks like a good wicket. Mood's really good, looking forward to get this series started.
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
Shreyas Iyer's side suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland, marking India's first T20I series loss since 2023 and their maiden international series defeat against Ireland. While bowlers Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel impressed with their performances, India's batting suffered early collapses in both matches and struggled to cope with swing-friendly conditions.
The challenge becomes tougher against Harry Brook's England, who boast a formidable pace attack led by Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue and Saqib Mahmood. Another major talking point is whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally receives his maiden India cap after the failures of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Ireland. However, India know that one selection change alone will not solve the batting frailties exposed during the Ireland series.