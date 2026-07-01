ENG vs IND 1st T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

India will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing start to their United Kingdom tour when they face England in the first T20I of the five-match series at Riverside Ground, Chester-lee Street tonight.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Shreyas Iyer: We'll bat first. It's a great opportunity for us. My second series as a captain, pretty much excited. Got what we wanted, had a session of practice to acclimatize yesterday. It's fine (the mood in the dressing room). Ireland series is history. Pretty decent amount of grass on the wicket. Can't predict how it's going to play, but definitely the intent is going to be high. Harry Brook: Would've had a bowl, happy with that result. Looks like a good wicket. Mood's really good, looking forward to get this series started. England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Shreyas Iyer's side suffered a 2-0 series defeat to Ireland, marking India's first T20I series loss since 2023 and their maiden international series defeat against Ireland. While bowlers Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel impressed with their performances, India's batting suffered early collapses in both matches and struggled to cope with swing-friendly conditions.

The challenge becomes tougher against Harry Brook's England, who boast a formidable pace attack led by Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue and Saqib Mahmood. Another major talking point is whether 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally receives his maiden India cap after the failures of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Ireland. However, India know that one selection change alone will not solve the batting frailties exposed during the Ireland series. ENG vs IND 1st T20: Broadcasting details Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD Sony LIV app & website Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

ALSO READ: England vs India 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming England vs India first T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India first T20 be played? The first T20I between England and India will be played on Wednesday, July 1. When will the toss take place for the England vs India first T20? The toss for the first T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST. At what time will the England vs India first T20 start? The first T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST.