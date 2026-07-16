ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

The Indian cricket team will be looking to seal the three-match ODI series against England with a match to spare when they take on the hosts in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today.

India hold a 1-0 lead after a six-wicket victory at Edgbaston, but concerns remain over captain Shubman Gill's fitness after he retired hurt on 80 with cramps. The visitors will hope the skipper is fully fit, given his importance at the top of the order.

Rohit Sharma will also be under pressure to deliver after another modest outing, while Virat Kohli will look to bounce back following his early dismissal in the series opener. India, however, were boosted by Jasprit Bumrah's impressive return to ODI cricket and strong all-round performances from Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

ALSO READ: From Super 8 to Super 10: ICC's new T20 World Cup 2028 format explained England, led by Harry Brook, must improve with the bat to keep the series alive. India could also consider bringing in experienced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, with the Cardiff surface expected to assist seam bowlers. ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Broadcasting details Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 2nd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 2nd ODI be played? The second ODI between England and India will be played on Thursday, July 16. When will the toss for the England vs India 2nd ODI take place? The toss for the second ODI between England and India will take place at 5 pm IST. At what time will the England vs India 2nd ODI start? The second ODI between England and India will begin at 5:30 pm IST. Where will the England vs India 2nd ODI be played?