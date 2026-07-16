ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

The Indian cricket team will be looking to seal the three-match ODI series against England with a match to spare when they take on the hosts in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff today.
India hold a 1-0 lead after a six-wicket victory at Edgbaston, but concerns remain over captain Shubman Gill's fitness after he retired hurt on 80 with cramps. The visitors will hope the skipper is fully fit, given his importance at the top of the order.
Rohit Sharma will also be under pressure to deliver after another modest outing, while Virat Kohli will look to bounce back following his early dismissal in the series opener. India, however, were boosted by Jasprit Bumrah's impressive return to ODI cricket and strong all-round performances from Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.
England, led by Harry Brook, must improve with the bat to keep the series alive. India could also consider bringing in experienced left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, with the Cardiff surface expected to assist seam bowlers.