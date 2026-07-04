ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

India will aim to seize the initiative in the five-match T20I series when they face England in the second game at Old Trafford today.

When will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The second T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 4.

When will the toss take place for the England vs India 2nd T20?

The toss for the second T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

At what time will the England vs India 2nd T20 start?

The second T20I between England and India will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?

The England vs India second T20 match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.