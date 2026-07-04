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ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website

ENG vs IND 2nd T20 broadcast details
ENG vs IND 2nd T20 broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
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India will aim to seize the initiative in the five-match T20I series when they face England in the second game at Old Trafford today.
 
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to bat first.  Captain's take after toss:  Harry Brook (ENG): Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day that. Unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking the door down. They're both very skillful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav)  Shreyas Iyer (IND): We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on the toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel.  ENG vs IND 2nd T20 playing 11:  England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue  India playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy 
 

ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Star Sports Jio Hotstar
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 2nd T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?
 
The second T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 4.
 
When will the toss take place for the England vs India 2nd T20?
 
The toss for the second T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India 2nd T20 start?
 
The second T20I between England and India will begin at 7 PM IST.
 
Where will the England vs India 2nd T20 be played?
 
The England vs India second T20 match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 2nd T20 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India 2nd T20 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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