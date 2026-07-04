ENG vs IND 2nd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?
SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 2nd T20 match through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Harry Brook (ENG): Would've had a bat as well. Was an awesome day that. Unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that again unless we chase down 300. Happy with the selections. Joff coming back in - strong player for us. Tongue has been knocking the door down. They're both very skillful bowlers and have extremely good slower balls. Also the ability to nail the yorkers. Yeah we've done a little bit (homework on Vaibhav) Shreyas Iyer (IND): We'll bat first again. We've got one change. Vaibhav comes in for Sanju. Absolutely... you've seen him in last few months, the way he's been batting. Not really. I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. Has an unflinching nature. He's very well aware of what's going to come in these coming matches. The way he bats in the nets and takes on the bowlers, shows what kind of player he is. You see the competition, it's game after game - the amount of talent India produces is pleasing to the eye. Keeps us on the toes. Pressure is a privilege I feel. ENG vs IND 2nd T20 playing 11: England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue India playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Sports
|Jio Hotstar
|Ireland
|TNT Sports*
|Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa)
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream
|Middle East & North Africa
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Pakistan
|No official TV telecast announced
|Tapmad / Myco (where available)
First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 5:56 PM IST