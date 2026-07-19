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ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

JioHotstar will stream the England vs India 3rd ODI match through its app and website

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI live streaming details
ENG vs IND 3rd ODI live streaming details
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 2:29 PM IST
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Shubman Gill-led India will look to end their United Kingdom tour on a high when they take on hosts England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. With the series locked at 1-1, the winner of the decider will clinch the series after England bounced back from defeat in the opener with a four-wicket win in Cardiff.
 
The spotlight, however, will be firmly on Rohit Sharma, whose scores of 11 and 26 have intensified discussions over his ODI future. Although the BCCI has dismissed speculation that the match could be Rohit's last international appearance, the veteran opener will be eager to rediscover his rhythm on a batting-friendly Lord's surface. Captain Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will once again shoulder India's batting responsibilities.
 
The visitors have suffered a setback, with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out due to a hamstring injury, prompting the inclusion of left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey in the squad. Kuldeep Yadav could also return to the playing XI. England, meanwhile, will bank on Joe Root to continue his prolific run after his unbeaten 99 in Cardiff, while Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid remain their biggest threats with the ball. 

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 3rd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 3rd ODI be played?
 
The third ODI between England and India will be played on Sunday, July 19.
 
When will the toss for the England vs India 3rd ODI take place?
 
The toss for the third ODI between England and India will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India 3rd ODI start?
 
The third ODI between England and India will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where will the England vs India 3rd ODI be played?
 
The third ODI between England and India will be played at Lord's in London.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 3rd ODI be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India 3rd ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 3rd ODI be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India 3rd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandCricket News

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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