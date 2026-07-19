ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

Shubman Gill-led India will look to end their United Kingdom tour on a high when they take on hosts England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. With the series locked at 1-1, the winner of the decider will clinch the series after England bounced back from defeat in the opener with a four-wicket win in Cardiff.
The spotlight, however, will be firmly on Rohit Sharma, whose scores of 11 and 26 have intensified discussions over his ODI future. Although the BCCI has dismissed speculation that the match could be Rohit's last international appearance, the veteran opener will be eager to rediscover his rhythm on a batting-friendly Lord's surface. Captain Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will once again shoulder India's batting responsibilities.
The visitors have suffered a setback, with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out due to a hamstring injury, prompting the inclusion of left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey in the squad. Kuldeep Yadav could also return to the playing XI. England, meanwhile, will bank on Joe Root to continue his prolific run after his unbeaten 99 in Cardiff, while Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid remain their biggest threats with the ball.