ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

Shubman Gill-led India will look to end their United Kingdom tour on a high when they take on hosts England in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. With the series locked at 1-1, the winner of the decider will clinch the series after England bounced back from defeat in the opener with a four-wicket win in Cardiff.

The spotlight, however, will be firmly on Rohit Sharma, whose scores of 11 and 26 have intensified discussions over his ODI future. Although the BCCI has dismissed speculation that the match could be Rohit's last international appearance, the veteran opener will be eager to rediscover his rhythm on a batting-friendly Lord's surface. Captain Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will once again shoulder India's batting responsibilities.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev says RoKo should continue as long as they keep delivering results The visitors have suffered a setback, with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out due to a hamstring injury, prompting the inclusion of left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey in the squad. Kuldeep Yadav could also return to the playing XI. England, meanwhile, will bank on Joe Root to continue his prolific run after his unbeaten 99 in Cardiff, while Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid remain their biggest threats with the ball. ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Broadcasting details Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 3rd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 3rd ODI be played? The third ODI between England and India will be played on Sunday, July 19. When will the toss for the England vs India 3rd ODI take place? The toss for the third ODI between England and India will take place at 3 pm IST. At what time will the England vs India 3rd ODI start? The third ODI between England and India will begin at 3:30 pm IST. Where will the England vs India 3rd ODI be played?