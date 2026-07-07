ENG vs IND 3rd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?
SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 3rd T20 match through its app and website
SonyLIV will stream the England vs India 3rd T20 match through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to field first. Captain's take after toss: Harry Brook (ENG): We were undecided but we would have batted first. With this team we never feel you are out of the game. Every game is a big game against India and any nation. We want to go 2-0. Shreyas Iyer (IND): We are going to bowl first. That was just a hiccup which you can't control but the boys are in high spirits. Every player goes through that phase in their life. Great learning for him and also for the team. By the looks of it I feel it's a beautiful wicket. Prince Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi. England vs India 3rd T20I playing 11: England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue India playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
|Country/Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Sports
|Jio Hotstar
|Ireland
|TNT Sports*
|Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa)
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv Stream
|Middle East & North Africa
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Pakistan
|No official TV telecast announced
|Tapmad / Myco (where available)
First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:59 PM IST