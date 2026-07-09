ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Where to watch live streaming of today's match?

India captain Shreyas Iyer produced a composed unbeaten 80 off 49 balls to drag his side to 158 for seven in the must-win fourth T20I against England on Thursday. On another surface offering extra bounce, Iyer looked more assured than the rest of the Indian batting line-up. He struck five sixes and four boundaries, holding the innings together after early wickets left India under pressure. Early wickets hurt India again India’s top order once again struggled against England’s pace and bounce. Jofra Archer removed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 15, dismissing the 15-year-old opener for the second time in as many innings. Sooryavanshi, who had made his debut in Manchester, now has scores of 14, 13 and 15 in the series.

Ishan Kishan also fell inside the Powerplay, undone by the extra bounce from Josh Tongue and edging behind for 4. Abhishek Sharma, who had looked fluent for his 16, became Adil Rashid’s first victim when the leg-spinner completed a sharp running catch off his own bowling. India were reduced to 48 for three inside seven overs, raising fears of another collapse. Iyer, Dube steady innings Iyer then combined with Shivam Dube, who was promoted to No. 5 to take on spin. The pair added 53 runs and helped India cross the 100-run mark, though the partnership was more about recovery than acceleration.

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna. Dube struggled to find his usual power game and was eventually dismissed for a 23-ball 22, holing out to long-off against Will Jacks. His slow innings again raised questions over India’s batting order, especially with Tilak Varma also failing to provide support after falling cheaply for 11. Iyer breaks free late

Forced to play the anchor for much of the innings, Iyer finally opened up in the 18th over. He took Rashid for two sixes and a four in a 20-run over, briefly giving India the late push they badly needed. Before that, Iyer had handled England’s short-ball plans well, even upper-cutting Archer for six when the fast bowler returned for a one-over spell. He also used his feet effectively against Rashid, lofting the leg-spinner for a clean maximum. England finish strongly with ball Despite Iyer’s late charge, England controlled the closing stages. Sam Curran conceded only four runs in the penultimate over, while India failed to hit a boundary in the final two overs.

Archer finished with 2 for 20, including two wickets in the final over and the run-out of Axar Patel. Tongue also picked up two wickets, while Rashid and Jacks played key roles in keeping India from building sustained momentum. India, trailing 0-2 in the five-match series after the first game was washed out, needed a win to keep the contest alive. Iyer’s innings gave them something to defend, but the total reflected another uneven batting effort from the visitors. ALSO READ: England vs India 4th T20I Playing 11, live time IST, live streaming ENG vs IND 4th T20I: Broadcasting details Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+ United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 4th T20 live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 4th T20I be played? The fourth T20I between England and India will be played on Thursday, July 9. When will the toss take place for the England vs India 4th T20I? The toss for the fourth T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST. At what time will the England vs India 4th T20I start? The fourth T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST. Where will the England vs India 4th T20I be played?