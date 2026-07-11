ENG vs IND 5th T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to filed first.

Captain's take after toss

Harry Brook (ENG): We would have had a bat, so pretty happy. We've got a little bit of an aim. If we win today, we go to world number one. So that's at the back of our mind. But the same as what we've done all series really, is adapt well to the surface and have good communication. Adil Rashid has been around for a long time now. He's a very valuable player for us. His skill, guile and ability to outfox players are phenomenal. It's awesome to have him inside. Dawson's back in for Rehan.

Shreyas Iyer (IND): We are going to bowl first. The wicket won't change much. We have seen everything in this series, we are up for the challenge. I just the players have a solid mindset, rather than sulking. Need to be in the moment, and stop thinking about what has happened. We have two changes. Shedge comes in for Washington, Sanju comes in for Sooryavanshi.

England vs India 5th T20I playing 11:

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India playing 11: bhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna