Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 5th T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

ENG vs IND 5th T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

JioHotstar will stream the England vs India 5th T20I through its app and website

ENG vs IND 5th T20 live streaming details
ENG vs IND 5th T20 live streaming details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
With the series already beyond their reach, India has one last chance to salvage some pride as they face England in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton today. However, in a bizarre incident, the toss for the match was been delayed by 45 minutes after the Indian team arrived late at the venue, having been caught in traffic.

The coin flip of the match went in India's way who opted to filed first.

 

Captain's take after toss

 

Harry Brook (ENG): We would have had a bat, so pretty happy. We've got a little bit of an aim. If we win today, we go to world number one. So that's at the back of our mind. But the same as what we've done all series really, is adapt well to the surface and have good communication. Adil Rashid has been around for a long time now. He's a very valuable player for us. His skill, guile and ability to outfox players are phenomenal. It's awesome to have him inside. Dawson's back in for Rehan.

 

Shreyas Iyer (IND): We are going to bowl first. The wicket won't change much. We have seen everything in this series, we are up for the challenge. I just the players have a solid mindset, rather than sulking. Need to be in the moment, and stop thinking about what has happened. We have two changes. Shedge comes in for Washington, Sanju comes in for Sooryavanshi.

 

England vs India 5th T20I playing 11:

 

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

 

India playing 11: bhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna 

 

ENG vs IND 5th T20: Broadcasting details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports Jio Hotstar
Ireland TNT Sports* Discovery+ / TNT Sports App
United Kingdom TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz / Willow.tv
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa (Sub-Saharan Africa) SuperSport Cricket DStv Stream
Middle East & North Africa CricLife StarzPlay
Pakistan No official TV telecast announced Tapmad / Myco (where available)

England vs India 5th T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 5th T20I be played?
 
The fifth T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 11.
 
When will the toss take place for the England vs India 5th T20I?
 
The toss for the fifth T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
 
At what time will the England vs India 5th T20I start?
 
The fifth T20I between England and India will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Where will the England vs India 5th T20I be played?
 
The England vs India fifth T20I will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
 
Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 5th T20I be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the England vs India 5th T20I will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 5th T20I be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the England vs India 5th T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCCI plans review meeting after India's poor T20 show vs IRE and ENG

ENG vs IND: Varun, Harshit ruled out of final two T20Is due to injuries

England vs India 4th T20I Playing 11, live time IST, live streaming

ENG vs IND 3rd T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match?

Samson has clarity on his omission from India team, says head coach Gambhir

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story