ENG vs IND: Why was the toss delayed before the fifth T20I in Southampton?

India will look to end a disappointing T20I series on a positive note when they take on England in the fifth and final match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. However, the build-up to the contest took an unexpected turn as the toss was delayed after the Indian team arrived late at the venue, having been caught in traffic.

The unusual pre-match disruption briefly overshadowed the on-field contest, with broadcasters reporting that the team bus was held up en route. However, the players finally reached the ground 15 minutes after the scheduled toss time of 6:30 pm IST and were seen quickly taking their positions during the pre-match warm-up.

Revised toss schedule after delayed arrival ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 5th T20: Where to watch live streaming of today's T20I match? The toss, originally scheduled for 6:30 pm IST, was postponed by 45 minutes after the Indian team failed to reach the Rose Bowl on time because of traffic congestion. Match officials subsequently revised the schedule, with the toss set to take place at 7:15 pm IST and the start of play pushed back to 7:30 pm IST. India desperate to end disappointing tour on a positive note While the delayed toss became the day's first talking point, India's focus quickly shifted back to ending a disappointing T20I campaign on a positive note. Trailing 0-3 after one match was washed out, the visitors are staring at a second successive bilateral T20I series whitewash. The tour has also proved to be a difficult beginning to Shreyas Iyer's tenure as India's T20I captain, with the defending world champions yet to register a victory under his leadership.

Batting struggles have hurt India throughout the series India's young batting unit has struggled to cope with England's relentless pace attack throughout the series. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue have consistently extracted steep bounce and movement, while Sam Curran's clever variations have prevented the visitors from building meaningful partnerships. The problems were most evident in Nottingham, where India were bundled out for just 76, before another underwhelming batting display in Bristol left them chasing the series. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who burst onto the scene with an outstanding IPL campaign, has also found the step up to international cricket challenging. Archer has dismissed the youngster in each of their last two meetings, exposing areas that India hope he can quickly improve as he gains experience at the highest level.

Selection calls under the spotlight India's team combination remained a major talking point ahead of the final match. Sanju Samson was once again in contention for a return to the playing XI, while Sooryavanshi was expected to retain his place despite his recent struggles. The bowling attack has also been stretched by injuries to Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana, leaving the visitors with fewer options after Ravi Bishnoi endured an expensive outing in the previous game. England chase perfect finish England, meanwhile, have enjoyed a near-flawless campaign under Harry Brook. Their aggressive batting approach, backed by a disciplined bowling attack, has kept India under pressure throughout the series.