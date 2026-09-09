ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Where to watch live streaming of today's Test match?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to salvage pride when they face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. England have already secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead after dominant victories in the opening two Tests, leaving Pakistan battling to avoid a clean sweep.

England have been the stronger side across the series, with their pace attack repeatedly exposing Pakistan's fragile batting. The visitors have failed to cross 200 in either Test and now enter the finale with a significantly reshaped squad after seven players were recalled following the Lord's defeat.

The overhaul has added another layer of uncertainty for Pakistan, with the PCB also ordering an inquiry into the decision. Babar and coach Mike Hesson will have to quickly settle the revamped side and lift confidence.

ALSO READ: Pakistan squad overhaul was news to me says Babar ahead of England Test For England, the task is simpler. With the series already won, they will target a 3-0 sweep and another commanding performance on home soil. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Broadcasting details Country / Region Live Telecast Live Streaming India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco UK and Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go, NOW USA and Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports UAE and MENA CricLife StarzPlay South Africa and Sub Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport App, DStv Caribbean Flow Sports Flow Sports App New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Sport Now, Sky Go Bangladesh Not listed Tapmad Sri Lanka TV1 ICC.tv England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming and telecast, ENG vs PAK live toss time When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?

The third and final Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Wednesday, September 9. What is the venue of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test? Edgbaston, Birmingham, will host the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test match. At what time will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin? England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time will the England vs Pakistan live toss take place on September 9? The live toss for the third and final Test between England's captain Joe Root and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam will take place at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.