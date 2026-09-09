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ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Where to watch live streaming of today's Test match?

SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India for free

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming details
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming details
Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST
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Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to salvage pride when they face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. England have already secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead after dominant victories in the opening two Tests, leaving Pakistan battling to avoid a clean sweep.
 
England have been the stronger side across the series, with their pace attack repeatedly exposing Pakistan's fragile batting. The visitors have failed to cross 200 in either Test and now enter the finale with a significantly reshaped squad after seven players were recalled following the Lord's defeat.
 
The overhaul has added another layer of uncertainty for Pakistan, with the PCB also ordering an inquiry into the decision. Babar and coach Mike Hesson will have to quickly settle the revamped side and lift confidence.
 
For England, the task is simpler. With the series already won, they will target a 3-0 sweep and another commanding performance on home soil. 

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: Broadcasting details

Country / RegionLive TelecastLive Streaming
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
PakistanPTV Sports, Ten SportsTapmad, Tamasha, Myco
UK and IrelandSky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main EventSky Go, NOW
USA and CanadaWillow TVWillow by Cricbuzz
AustraliaFox CricketKayo Sports
UAE and MENACricLifeStarzPlay
South Africa and Sub Saharan AfricaSuperSportSuperSport App, DStv
CaribbeanFlow SportsFlow Sports App
New ZealandSky SportSky Sport Now, Sky Go
BangladeshNot listedTapmad
Sri LankaTV1ICC.tv

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live streaming and telecast, ENG vs PAK live toss time

When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?
 
The third and final Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Wednesday, September 9.
 
What is the venue of the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?
 
Edgbaston, Birmingham, will host the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test match.
 
At what time will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?
 
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test live action will begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
 
At what time will the England vs Pakistan live toss take place on September 9?
 
The live toss for the third and final Test between England's captain Joe Root and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam will take place at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India?
 
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India.
 
How can fans watch the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test for free in India?
 
SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live stream the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test in India for free.
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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