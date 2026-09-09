ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Where to watch live streaming of today's Test match?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to salvage pride when they face England in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. England have already secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead after dominant victories in the opening two Tests, leaving Pakistan battling to avoid a clean sweep.
England have been the stronger side across the series, with their pace attack repeatedly exposing Pakistan's fragile batting. The visitors have failed to cross 200 in either Test and now enter the finale with a significantly reshaped squad after seven players were recalled following the Lord's defeat.
The overhaul has added another layer of uncertainty for Pakistan, with the PCB also ordering an inquiry into the decision. Babar and coach Mike Hesson will have to quickly settle the revamped side and lift confidence.
For England, the task is simpler. With the series already won, they will target a 3-0 sweep and another commanding performance on home soil.