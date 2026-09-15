ENG vs SL 1st T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

England and Sri Lanka begin their T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, with the hosts looking to extend their remarkable dominance over the visitors in the shortest format.

England arrive in a confident mood after a commanding 4-0 series win over India, while Sri Lanka will be desperate to arrest a worrying run of results. The visitors have lost their last 12 T20Is against England, with their most recent win coming in 2014.

Sri Lanka's preparations have also been mixed after two heavy defeats to England Lions in warm-up games. With rain potentially influencing conditions, both sides face an intriguing opening contest.

England seek to maintain momentum England come into the series with considerable confidence after sweeping India 4-0 earlier in the summer. Their aggressive batting approach, combined with a deep pool of all-rounders and bowling options, makes them formidable opponents on home soil. Jos Buttler will lead a side that includes Harry Brook, Tom Banton and Will Jacks, while Adil Rashid remains a key threat in the middle overs. Rashid has enjoyed remarkable success against Sri Lanka, taking 17 wickets at an average of 13.76 and conceding just 5.48 runs per over. England, however, have made several changes. Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran are unavailable through injury, while Jofra Archer has been rested for the opener. Jordan Cox returns to the T20I side, while Aneurin Donald is in line for his debut. Sonny Baker and Jamie Overton also come into the squad.

Sri Lanka look to upset the odds Sri Lanka have plenty to prove after a difficult run in T20I cricket. They have lost 10 of their 15 completed matches in 2026 and arrive in England following defeats in both warm-up games against England Lions. However, there is enough firepower in their squad to make England work for victory. Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara provide attacking options at the top, while Charith Asalanka's return adds experience and power in the middle order. The visitors are expected to field five frontline bowling options, with ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Ratnayake pushing for a place after impressing in the warm-ups. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga could be particularly important if the Southampton surface offers assistance to spin.

Dushmantha Chameera is another key figure, having taken 20 T20I wickets in 2026. His recent outings, however, have been expensive after his return from a groin injury, and Sri Lanka will need him to rediscover his rhythm quickly. ENG vs SL 1st T20: Playing 11 England playing 11: Aneurin Donald, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga ENG vs SL: Head-to-head in T20s Total matches: 18

England won: 14

Sri Lanka won: 4

No result: 0 ENG vs SL 1st T20: The Rose Bowl stadium stats Category Stat Total Matches 25 Matches won batting first 17 Matches won bowling first 8 Average 1st innings Score 169 Average 2nd innings Score 140 Highest total recorded 257/3 (20 Ovs) — ENG vs IND Lowest total recorded 79/10 (14.3 Ovs) — AUS vs ENG Highest score chased 163/3 (19.5 Ovs) — WIW vs NZW Lowest score defended 140/6 (20 Ovs) — NZW vs IREW

ENG vs SL 1st T20: Full squad England full squad: Aneurin Donald, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Saqib Mahmood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, James Coles Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Nuwan Thushara ENG vs SL 1st T20: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match take place?

The first T20 match between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, September 15. What will be the venue for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match on Tuesday? The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the 1st T20 match between England and Sri Lanka. What time will the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match take place? The toss for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match will take place at 10:30 PM IST. What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match begin? The England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match will kick off at 11 PM IST.