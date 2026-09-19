ENG vs SL 3rd T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

England and Sri Lanka will come face-to-face today in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, with the hosts looking to complete a 3-0 series sweep after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in Cardiff, as they won the second T20I by six wickets, chasing down Sri Lanka's 146-run target in just 12.1 overs.

England have dominated the series so far, following their 119-run victory in Southampton with another emphatic performance in Cardiff. Tom Banton's 52 off 24 balls and Liam Dawson's 3/32 were central to the second win, while Sri Lanka once again struggled to build a competitive total.

Sri Lanka now have one final opportunity to avoid a clean sweep before the teams move on to the three-match ODI series. England, meanwhile, will look to maintain their momentum and give opportunities to players who have had limited game time during the series. England eye clean sweep England have given Sri Lanka very little room to breathe across the opening two matches. After Harry Brook's unbeaten 114 and Jos Buttler's 80 powered them to 254/4 in Southampton, their bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 145/9 in Cardiff before the batters completed the chase inside 13 overs. Banton's aggressive half-century in the second T20I further strengthened England's batting options. Buttler also made an impact at the top of the order, while Brook remains a major threat after his record-setting performance in Southampton.

The bowling attack has also offered plenty of variety. Dawson claimed three wickets in Cardiff, while Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer took two each. Archer's return after being rested for the opening match adds another dimension to England's pace attack. With the series already secured, England could look at their squad depth in Manchester. Their T20I squad includes players such as Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Josh Tongue, Will Jacks and Liam Dawson, giving the hosts several options if they decide to rotate. Sri Lanka need to finish strongly Sri Lanka's priority will be to produce a complete performance after two disappointing outings. Their 135 all out in Southampton was followed by 145/9 in Cardiff, with England comfortably chasing both targets.

Pathum Nissanka provided some much-needed aggression in the second T20I, scoring 37 off 21 balls, while Charith Asalanka made 31. Wanindu Hasaranga contributed 27, but Sri Lanka were unable to convert promising starts into a sizeable total. The bowling attack faces an equally difficult challenge against England's deep batting line-up. Dushmantha Chameera did claim Buttler's wicket in Cardiff, while Sri Lanka will again rely on Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to contain England's aggressive middle order. ALSO READ: IPL 2027 player auction to take place in December; no decision on venue yet With Kusal Mendis unavailable because of injury, Asalanka has been leading Sri Lanka in the T20I series. The visitors will hope their experienced core can produce a stronger showing in Manchester and take some momentum into the ODI leg of the tour.

ENG vs SL 3rd T20: Playing 11 England playing 11 (probable): Aneurin Donald, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga ENG vs SL: Head-to-head in T20s Total matches: 20

England won: 16

Sri Lanka won: 4

No result: 0 ENG vs SL 3rd T20: Emirates Old Trafford stadium stats (T20s) Stat Record Total matches 21 Matches won batting first 7 Matches won bowling first 11 Average 1st innings score 162 Average 2nd innings score 134 Highest total recorded 304/2 (20 overs) – England vs South Africa Lowest total recorded 103 all out (13.5 overs) – New Zealand vs England Highest score chased 199/5 (19.1 overs) – England vs Pakistan Lowest score defended 150/3 (20 overs) – England Women vs West Indies Women

ENG vs SL 3rd T20: Full squad England full squad: Aneurin Donald, Jos Buttler (w), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Saqib Mahmood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, James Coles Sri Lanka full squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Nuwan Thushara ENG vs SL 3rd T20: Live streaming and broadcast details When will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match take place?

The first T20 match between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, September 19. What will be the venue for the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match on Tuesday? Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will host the 3rd T20 match between England and Sri Lanka. What time will the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match take place? The toss for the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match begin? The England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match will kick off at 7 pm IST.