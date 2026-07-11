England crush India in 5th T20I; Buttler and Brook headline 4-0 whitewash

India’s forgettable T20I run in the United Kingdom (UK) concluded with yet another disappointing outing as the Men in Blue lost the fifth and final match of the T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton by 56 runs, handing the hosts a comfortable 4-0 series win.

India will return from the UK with a seven-match winless streak in the shortest format of the game as they lost to Ireland by 0-2 before losing to England by 0-4. The first match of the England series at Chester-le-Street was washed out due to rain.

England, after being invited to bat first, posted a mammoth total of 257 for 3 on the board thanks to a century from Jos Buttler (131 off 64 balls) and an unbeaten half-century from skipper Harry Brook (95 not out off 45 balls).

In reply, India, despite fighting half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (56 off 35 balls) and Tilak Varma (53 runs off 25 balls), could only reach 201 for 8, as the three lions walked away with yet another easy win. With the win, England have not only registered their first-ever clean sweep in a T20I series against India but have also replaced the visitors as the top-ranked T20I team. Fielding under scrutiny again India's fielding woes resurfaced in Southampton as the visitors put down three catches, allowing England to capitalise and pile up a mammoth 257/3. Harry Brook was handed two lifelines, first when Shivam Dube misjudged a top edge in the sixth over and later when Ishan Kishan dropped a straightforward chance at deep midwicket.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Why was the toss delayed before the fifth T20I in Southampton? Jos Buttler also survived after Suryansh Shedge spilled a regulation catch at deep extra cover. The missed opportunities proved costly as Buttler went on to score 131, while Brook remained unbeaten on 95, with the duo adding a record 233 runs for the second wicket. Buttler-Brook's record-breaking partnership England, after being invited to bat first, completely dominated the Indian bowling as Jos Buttler, with his brilliant century (131 off 64 balls), and skipper Harry Brook, with his fiery half-century (95 not out off 45 balls), broke multiple records with their second-wicket partnership.

Brook and Buttler added 233 runs for the second wicket, which is the second-highest partnership for any wicket in a T20 International by a Full Member nation. Only Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani, with their 236-run partnership against Ireland in 2019, are ahead of them. Buttler’s 131-run innings is also the highest individual score by an England batter in T20Is behind Phil Salt’s 141 against South Africa in 2025. Buttler and Brook’s innings powered England to 257 for 3, which is now the highest T20I total by any team against India. The previous best was also by England when they scored 246 at Wankhede earlier this year in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Highest partnerships for any wicket in T20Is (Full Member teams) Runs Batters Wicket Opposition Venue Year 236 Hazratullah Zazai - Usman Ghani 1st Ireland Dehradun 2019 233* Jos Buttler - Harry Brook 2nd India Southampton 2026 223 Aaron Finch - D'Arcy Short 1st Zimbabwe Harare 2018 210* Sanju Samson - Tilak Varma 2nd South Africa Johannesburg 2024 Highest individual scores for England in T20Is Runs Batter Opposition Venue Year 141* Phil Salt South Africa Manchester 2025 131 Jos Buttler India Southampton 2026 119 Phil Salt West Indies Tarouba 2023 116* Alex Hales Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014 Highest T20I totals vs India

Score Team Venue Year 257/3 England Southampton 2026 246/7 England Wankhede 2026 245/6 West Indies Lauderhill 2016 227/3 South Africa Indore 2022 India's winless streak continues India's difficult run in T20Is under captain Shreyas Iyer also continued as the team added one more game to their longest winless streak in the format. The sequence began with a 0-2 series defeat in Ireland in June 2026, where the hosts registered their maiden international victories over India. The struggles extended into the five-match series against England. After the opening T20I in Belfast was washed out due to rain, England won all four completed matches to complete a 4-0 series triumph. As a result, India finished the tour without a win in six successive T20Is, comprising five defeats and one no result — the longest winless run in the team's T20I history.