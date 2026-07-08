India suffer heaviest T20I defeat as Iyer awaits first win as captain

India’s search for direction in T20 cricket under Shreyas Iyer hit its lowest point at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, as England handed the visitors their heaviest defeat by runs in the format with a 125-run win in the third T20 International.

Chasing 202, India were bowled out for 76 in 11.4 overs, their second-lowest total in T20Is. The defeat left England 2-0 ahead in the five-match series after the opening game was abandoned. For Iyer, who took over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav during the Ireland series, the wait for a first win as India skipper continued. He has now led India in five matches without a victory.

India collapse under pace pressure The damage was done inside the Powerplay by England’s 90mph pair of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. Archer returned 3 for 29 in three overs, while Tongue took 4 for 28 in four overs as India’s chase unravelled almost as soon as it began. India had shown early intent, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan all taking on the short boundaries. Sooryavanshi struck two sixes in his five-ball 13, including one each off Archer and Tongue, but the teenager soon discovered the harsher side of international cricket when an Archer bouncer hurried him into a hook that ended in Jos Buttler’s gloves.

Abhishek, India’s most fluent batter in the first two completed matches, fell trying to force Tongue over the off side. Kishan also briefly counter-attacked but was caught in the deep, and Iyer’s attempt to flick Archer found the only fielder behind square. Axar Patel, promoted up the order, edged behind after expecting the short ball but getting fuller length instead. By the end of five overs, India were 52 for 5 and the match was effectively gone. Selection calls raise questions India’s batting order also invited scrutiny. Harshit Rana was pushed up to No. 7 inside the Powerplay ahead of Shivam Dube, but the move did little to stop the slide. Dube eventually came in at No. 8 and lasted only four balls before Tongue beat him for pace with another short delivery.

Only four Indian batters reached double figures, and none crossed 13. The collapse underlined the team’s continuing struggle to adapt to extra bounce, seam movement and pace-off variations in English conditions. India had posted 189 and 190 in the previous two completed games, totals that looked competitive but eventually proved short. At Trent Bridge, even the contest did not last long enough for a middle-overs recovery. The result also deepened concerns over the direction of the side under head coach Gautam Gambhir. India arrived in the United Kingdom after a long unbeaten run in T20I series and tournaments, but they were swept 2-0 by Ireland before falling behind against England.

Salt, Curran take England past 200 Earlier, England’s 201 for 7 was built around Phil Salt’s 44-ball 70 and Sam Curran’s unbeaten 41 off 24 balls. The total looked competitive at the halfway stage and eventually proved far beyond India’s reach. England’s innings began slowly. Arshdeep Singh opened with a maiden to Salt, and India’s pace attack initially kept control. Prince Yadav, brought in for Ravi Bishnoi, made an immediate impact. Playing only his second T20I, he bowled Jos Buttler with a sharp yorker and later removed Harry Brook, who mistimed a pull to deep mid-wicket. At 111 for 4 after 12 overs, England had not run away with the game. But Salt, who had struggled for fluency early on, gradually found his range. He reached his half-century off 36 balls before accelerating with boundaries against Arshdeep and Axar Patel. Curran then used the final overs well, helping England add 89 runs in the last eight overs.

Prince impresses despite India’s defeat Prince was one of the few positives for India. He finished with 2 for 30 in four overs and showed control at difficult stages, including a strong 19th over. Harshit Rana also took two wickets, dismissing Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton off successive deliveries, but he was expensive and also dropped a chance late in the innings. The spinners, however, struggled again. Axar went for 49 in four overs despite dismissing Salt, while Varun Chakravarthy conceded 35 in three overs without taking a wicket. On a good batting surface, England’s ability to keep attacking despite regular wickets proved decisive.

Iyer’s wait grows longer For India, the night will be remembered less as a defeat and more as a marker of how quickly a dominant T20 side can look unsettled. The batting lacked judgement, the order looked uncertain, and the bowling effort, promising in parts, was undone by the late surge from Salt and Curran. Iyer now faces the immediate challenge of lifting a side that has lost four completed T20Is in a row across the Ireland and England legs of the tour. With England 2-0 up, India must win the remaining two matches to avoid a second consecutive series defeat.