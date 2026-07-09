England vs India 4th T20I Playing 11, live time IST, live streaming

Team India, who arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) with a 16-series unbeaten run in T20Is, will be looking to avoid their back-to-back second series defeat when they take on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series today at the County Ground in Bristol. India are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series.

India’s newly appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will be under too much pressure as he is yet to register his first win as captain in the shortest format after five games.

India made a big call ahead of the fourth T20I against England when they dropped T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, the trick has failed to prove its effectiveness as the southpaw has only recorded scores of 14 and 13 in the two matches played.

After the game, Iyer was furious with the batters, especially as India were bundled out for a mere total of 76 in the big chase of 202. However, in reality, India need to improve on all fronts if they wish to keep the series alive on Thursday. Will Samson return to strengthen India's batting? Sanju Samson's exclusion remains India's biggest selection debate. The wicketkeeper-batter was dropped after a poor run of scores, with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking his place at the top. While the teenager has shown glimpses of his talent, he has not produced a match-winning knock. Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that Samson remains in contention, meaning India could recall their experienced batter. If that happens, the management may have to reshuffle the middle order rather than alter the opening partnership.

India need better tactics and execution India's batting collapse for 76 in the third T20I highlighted both technical and tactical shortcomings. The decision to promote Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube during the chase came under scrutiny, while the batters again struggled against pace and bounce. The bowling unit has also failed to deliver consistently, with Varun Chakravarthy managing only one wicket in the series. If India are to avoid another bilateral series defeat, they must adapt quicker to English conditions and make smarter decisions under pressure. England's pace attack has put India under pressure England have dominated largely because of their fast bowlers. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue have consistently troubled India's batters with pace, bounce and disciplined lengths, sharing seven wickets in the third T20I.

Phil Salt's return to form with a 70 at Trent Bridge has also strengthened the hosts' batting. Captain Harry Brook has a settled combination at his disposal, and another strong display from the pace attack could help England seal the series with a game to spare. ENG vs IND 4th T20: Playing 11 England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

ENG vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is Matches played: 33

England won: 14

India won: 18

No result: 1 ENG vs IND 4th T20: Full squads England's full squad for the T20I series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood India's full squad for the T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedg

England vs India 4th T20 live toss time, ENG vs IND live telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 4th T20 be played? The fourth T20I between England and India will be played on Thursday, July 9. When will the toss take place for the England vs India 4th T20? The toss for the fourth T20I between England and India will take place at 9:30 PM IST. At what time will the England vs India 4th T20 start? The fourth T20I between England and India will begin at 10 PM IST. Where will the England vs India 4th T20 be played?