Former PAK captain Sarfaraz Ahmed announces retirement from int'l cricket

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than 15 years. The wicketkeeper-batter represented Pakistan national cricket team from 2007 to 2023 and played a key role in several memorable moments in the country’s cricketing history.

Sarfaraz featured in 54 Tests, 117 One Day Internationals and 61 T20 Internationals during his international career, leaving behind a legacy as both a reliable wicketkeeper and an inspirational leader.

A captain who delivered a historic ICC title

One of the defining achievements of Sarfaraz’s career came when he led Pakistan to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Under his leadership, Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India national cricket team in the final to lift the prestigious 50-over title.

The triumph was particularly significant as Pakistan had entered the tournament as the lowest-ranked team. Sarfaraz became the first Pakistan captain since Imran Khan to guide the national side to a major ICC title in the 50-over format. Before his senior success, Sarfaraz had already made history by captaining Pakistan to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2006 title, highlighting his leadership abilities early in his career. Memorable leadership in T20 cricket Sarfaraz was widely praised for his captaincy in T20 internationals. Appointed as skipper in 2016, he helped transform Pakistan into one of the most formidable teams in the format.

During his tenure, Pakistan climbed to the No. 1 ranking in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, holding the position for over a year. Under Sarfaraz’s leadership, the team also achieved a record run of 11 consecutive T20I series victories. ALSO READ: Dominant South Africa beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in 1st T20I match Across formats, he captained Pakistan in 100 matches, including 13 Tests, 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is, achieving one of the highest win percentages for a Pakistan captain in the shortest format. Notable personal achievements Apart from his leadership, Sarfaraz also made significant contributions with the bat and behind the stumps. He finished his career with 3,031 runs in Tests, including four centuries, along with 2,315 runs in ODIs and 818 runs in T20Is.

As a wicketkeeper, he recorded 315 catches and 56 stumpings in international cricket, underlining his reliability behind the stumps. One of his most memorable batting performances came during a Test series against New Zealand national cricket team in 2022 in Karachi, where he produced scores of 86, 53, 78 and a fighting century (118) that nearly helped Pakistan chase a challenging target before the match ended in a draw. A graceful farewell to international cricket Reflecting on his journey, Sarfaraz expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country. “It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U-19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special,” he said in a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.