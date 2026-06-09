From one to many: How Indian cricket is embracing the multi-captain era

For much of the past two decades, Indian cricket followed the one-captain model. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma all became three-format captains after first leading India in one or two formats.

Since 2024, however, that approach has begun to change, with India moving towards a more settled split-captaincy structure.

Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as the new T20I captain suggests the BCCI is unlikely to return to its traditional one-captain-for-all-formats model any time soon.

But given the board’s long history of backing one leader across formats, the question remains: is split captaincy now India’s long-term strategy, or could the team return to a single captain later?