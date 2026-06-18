Gill, Kishan star as team India outclass Afghanistan to seal ODI series

Captain Shubman Gill battled intense heat and cramps to produce a masterful 154, while the increasingly confident Ishan Kishan scored a statement century as India recorded a dominant 170-run win over Afghanistan in the second ODI here on Wednesday to seal the series.

India have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Afghanistan's decision to bowl first under the scorching afternoon sun backfired as Gill and Kishan, who scored his second ODI hundred in his comeback series, helped India put up a formidable 402.

The conditions were very demanding through out the game with several players struggling with cramps while Gill also batted with an ice collar. In fact, the Indian skipper didn't return to the field once he got out.

Gill and Kishan put the visiting bowlers to the sword with a blistering 224-run stand for the third wicket off just 141 deliveries, completely taking the game away from the opposition. Chasing more than 400 was always going to be a daunting task for Afghanistan, who were not only fighting to stay alive in the series but were also seeking their first-ever win over India in any format. ALSO READ: IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match? However, they were bowled out for 232 in 44.3 overs despite Rahmat Shah's fighting 79. None of the Afghan batters showed the urgency required for such a chase. While several top and middle-order batters got starts, they failed to convert them into substantial scores.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (41) and Ibrahim Zadran (21) were unable to provide the flying start Afghanistan needed. Last match's centurion Gurbaz briefly enjoyed a slice of luck when he miscued a pull shot straight to mid-on, where Arshdeep Singh completed a simple catch. However, debutant Prince Yadav had overstepped and the wicket was overturned, denying him his maiden international scalp. The reprieve did not last long as Gurnoor Brar had Gurbaz caught 11 deliveries later. Darwish Rasooli, who had been stretchered off during India's innings, came out to bat but soon retired hurt because of the hamstring injury. Prince (2/56) eventually claimed his maiden ODI wicket when he rattled Nangeyalia Kharote's stumps before ending the game with Rahamat's scalp Arshdeep (3/45) picked up three wickets. Brar (3/60) also continued to impress while Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless.

Earlier, continuing with their experimentation ahead of next year's World Cup, India brought in Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) to open alongside Rohit Sharma (48), with Gill dropping down to No. 3. However, the young left-hander failed to make the most of the opportunity and departed in the second over. Rohit, meanwhile, looked in fine touch and produced glimpses of his vintage best. The former captain was timing the ball sweetly and appeared set for a big score before being undone by a Rashid Khan googly that produced an inside-edge that clattered into his stumps. Gill rarely put a foot wrong. The elegant right-hander mixed precision with purity of strokeplay, making batting appear effortless despite the challenging conditions.

He batted tactfully, and was severe when the Afghan bowlers tried to innovate. He drove fluently cruising to his ninth ODI century. Kishan meanwhile provided the perfect support act before dramatically shifting gears after reaching his fifty. The wicketkeeper-batter, whose confidence has steadily grown in recent months, registered only his second ODI century and his first since the memorable double hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022. The left-hander's knock was packed with power and innovation. His pulls routinely sent the ball crashing into the advertising boards, while a pair of audacious one-handed sixes highlighted his growing confidence. The intense heat, however, began taking its toll on Gill as he approached his hundred. The Indian captain required treatment on his back after the 34th over and appeared visibly drained.