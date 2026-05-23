Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team depart for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The Indian women’s cricket team departed for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday, with the tournament set to be held across England and Wales from June 12 to July 5. The Women in Blue left from Mumbai, where fans gathered to give the team a warm send-off ahead of the prestigious event.

Led by experienced captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been drawn in Group 1 alongside strong opponents Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The side will begin its World Cup campaign with a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Following the Pakistan fixture, India will face the Netherlands in Leeds before travelling to Manchester for matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. Their final group-stage encounter will come against Australia in London on June 28. Harmanpreet Kaur confident about India’s chances Ahead of the tournament, Harmanpreet expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to compete for the title while urging the team to remain composed throughout the competition. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up “I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions. No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 cricket is only about playing good cricket,” she said.