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Harry Brook confident England can contain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

England have their tactics drawn up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even as suspense prevails over the Indian batting sensation's T20I debut in the series opener here on Wednesday.

Harry Brook
England's captain Harry Brook (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chester-le-Street
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 11:45 PM IST
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England have their tactics drawn up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even as suspense prevails over the Indian batting sensation's T20I debut in the series opener here on Wednesday.

The three-time world champions India will take on England in a five-match series starting here on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi gets to make his T20I debut.

Brook, who is being touted to take over the Test captaincy following Ben Stokes' retirement, said England have worked out their tactics for the left-handed opening batter.

"We've got our tactics and hopefully they work," Brook said on the eve of the opening match when asked about the possibility of facing Sooryavanshi.

"There's been a lot of digging behind the scenes to see what we can do to try and stop them from playing their best cricket," he added.

Sooryavanshi finished as the top scorer in this year's IPL with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 230. He amassed 776 runs to be adjudged the Most Valuable Player as well as the Emerging Player of the season.

If he makes his debut during this tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, surpassing a record held by the great Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut as a 16-year-old.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs England

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

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