Harsh, Gurnoor get maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad IND vs AFG series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s squads for the upcoming Test and ODI series against Afghanistan, handing maiden call-ups to young talents Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar for both the ODI and Test series, while Manav Suthar has been called up for the Test match.

The one-off Test, beginning June 6 in New Chandigarh, will mark India’s return to the longest format after their home series defeat by South Africa last year. Shubman Gill will lead both sides, with KL Rahul named vice-captain in Tests.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, while several senior players have been left out due to injuries and workload management.

Fresh faces headline Test squad Selectors have rewarded domestic performers with opportunities in the Test setup, with Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar and Manav Suthar earning their maiden inclusions. The trio adds variety to India’s bowling depth, especially in the spin department, with two left-arm options. The squad also sees the return of KL Rahul in a leadership role as vice-captain, while Rishabh Pant continues as a key wicketkeeping option alongside Dhruv Jurel. Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal strengthen the batting group, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar offering all-round balance. India’s squad for one-off Test vs Afghanistan:

Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel Bumrah rested, senior players miss out India will be without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for workload management. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have also been left out, while fast bowler Akash Deep misses selection. ALSO READ: Sri Lanka vs India Test series to take place between August 15-27: Report The exclusions signal a transition phase, with the team management keen on testing bench strength ahead of a packed international calendar.

ODI squad sees multiple changes The ODI squad features several changes from the side that lost to New Zealand earlier this year. Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav have all received their maiden ODI call-ups. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya return to the setup, adding firepower to the batting and all-round departments. The star batter duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be in action for the Men in Blue. Notable absentees include Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana, with the latter two missing out due to injuries. India’s squad for ODI series vs Afghanistan: