Harshit Rana unlikely to be fit for India's T20I series against Afghanistan

India pacer Harshit Rana is unlikely to be fit in time for the three match series against Afghanistan beginning here on September 13.

Rana, who last played for India on the England tour, was included in the India squad for the three games in Delhi subject to fitness. He was also named in the Asian Games squad.

"He has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time," said a BCCI source.

Rana was nursing a hamstring injury like Washington Sundar, who has been deemed fit for the Afghanistan series.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Nitish Reddy, nursing knee and quadriceps injury respectively, were also included in the India squad subject to fitness.