Here's how West Asia conflict can disrupt Dukes cricket ball supply

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to ripple through global supply chains, and even cricket has not remained untouched. Among the latest concerns is the availability of the Dukes cricket ball — a staple of Test and county cricket in England — whose complex manufacturing process makes it particularly vulnerable to international disruptions.

With England’s domestic season approaching, questions have emerged around supply consistency. While Dukes owner Dilip Jajodia has assured that provisions are in place to meet top-level demand, early signs suggest that the broader ecosystem of the sport could feel the strain.

Global supply chain exposed to disruption

Unlike many other cricket balls, Dukes is produced through a highly internationalised process. The leather is sourced from Aberdeen Angus cattle in Scotland and undergoes tanning locally before being shipped to South Asia — primarily India and Pakistan — where skilled artisans hand-stitch each ball. The semi-finished products are then sent back to England for final finishing and quality checks.

This multi-stage, cross-border chain is efficient under stable conditions but becomes fragile when global logistics are disrupted. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has affected key air corridors and cargo routes, forcing the rerouting of shipments, increasing transit times, and raising freight costs. ALSO READ: KKR sweat over pace options as Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026 The result is not a shortage of raw materials or production capacity, but delays in movement. These logistical bottlenecks have begun to slow down the flow of both materials and finished balls, creating uncertainty just weeks before the start of the English summer.

Priority given to elite cricket Despite these challenges, Dukes has moved to protect the most critical segment of the game — first-class and Test cricket. Jajodia has indicated that the company anticipated potential disruptions and built sufficient inventory to ensure that top-tier matches proceed without interruption. This prioritisation reflects the central role of the Dukes ball in England’s cricketing identity, where its pronounced seam and sustained swing are integral to match conditions. Ensuring uninterrupted supply for these fixtures has become the company’s primary objective. However, this approach has had a knock-on effect. Reports suggest that some county teams have received reduced allocations, particularly for practice sessions and second-tier matches. While not severe enough to halt cricketing activities, these adjustments highlight the pressure building beneath the surface.

Seasonal demand intensifies pressure The timing of the disruption has further complicated matters. England’s cricket season begins in April, a period when demand for Dukes balls rises sharply across all levels — from international fixtures to club cricket. Typically, Dukes produces between 4,000 and 5,000 balls for first-class and Test cricket each summer, in addition to supplying leagues and recreational competitions. Even in normal conditions, this surge places considerable stress on the supply chain. The current logistical uncertainty has amplified that pressure. Clubs and leagues, which rely on consistent access to match balls, are particularly vulnerable. Dukes has acknowledged the challenge and indicated that while supply may be stretched, efforts are being made to ensure minimum allocations across stakeholders.

Skilled craftsmanship limits rapid expansion One of the defining characteristics of the Dukes ball is its craftsmanship. Each ball is hand-stitched by experienced workers, and maintaining consistency requires precision at every stage of production. This reliance on skilled labour makes rapid scaling difficult. Unlike mass-produced goods, output cannot simply be increased at short notice without risking variations in quality. The process is also dependent on natural leather, which introduces its own variability. As a result, even if demand rises due to supply gaps, Dukes cannot significantly accelerate production without compromising the very qualities that define the ball. This structural limitation makes the current disruption harder to offset through increased manufacturing alone.

Even so, the overlap of supply concerns and performance debates has placed the ball under increased scrutiny ahead of a crucial season. Limited alternatives for English conditions While Dukes remains the standard in England and the West Indies, other manufacturers dominate different regions. The Kookaburra ball is widely used in Australia, South Africa, and ICC events, while the SG ball is preferred in India. However, switching to an alternative is not a straightforward solution. Each ball behaves differently, shaped by its construction and the conditions it is designed for. The Dukes ball, with its prominent seam and ability to swing for extended periods, is uniquely suited to English pitches and weather.