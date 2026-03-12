I don't want to hide behind: Jasprit Bumrah on leading India's pace attack

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said he relishes taking responsibility in pressure situations and described the T20 World cup defence as one of the most fulfilling of his career.

Bumrah played a stellar role claiming four wickets as India handed New Zealand a crushing 96-run defeat in the final to become the only team to win the T20 World Cup three times.

"I don't want to hide behind, I want to be in the thick of things. I always wanted to do a tough job," Bumrah, who was adjudged the Player of the match, said in a video shared by BCCI after the victory.

"I've played cricket for that. I started cricket for that. When I'm able to make a difference, that gives me so much joy. No better feeling than that." ALSO READ: Final batch of SA, WI players leave India amid West Asia Conflict For the Gujarat born pacer, the triumph carried added emotional significance as it came at the venue where his cricket journey began. "I started my cricket here. I played all my cricket here, come up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here and winning the World Cup here, winning, being Man of the Match. The last time we fell just short, this time we went over it, really happy." Bumrah also spoke about the presence of his family during the title triumph, calling the moment deeply personal.