ICC approves use of pink ball in Tests during bad light on a trial basis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the trial use of a pink ball in Test cricket when bad light threatens to reduce playing time, one of several key decisions taken at its annual board meeting in Ahmedabad.

The move is aimed at maximising overs in Tests that could otherwise be interrupted by fading light. The ICC Board also approved changes to playing conditions allowing head coaches to enter the field during drinks intervals.

ALSO READ: RCB defend IPL title as Kohli's blazing fifty seals five-wicket win over GT The ICC also granted match officials access to Hawk-Eye data for monitoring suspect bowling actions and made the leg-side wides trial a permanent feature. The new regulations will come into effect from October 1, 2026.

Pink ball trial approved for bad light conditions The ICC Board approved a trial that will allow the use of a pink ball during Test matches when poor light is expected to result in lost playing time. According to the ICC, the provision will only be available if both teams agree to it before the start of a series. Test matches will continue to begin with the traditional red ball, but play may switch to a pink ball under floodlights if fading light prevents the remaining scheduled overs from being completed. The governing body stated that the trial is intended to maximise play in circumstances where bad light would otherwise force an early stoppage.

How the new rule will work Under the proposed system, a Test match will start with a red ball as usual. If poor light later affects visibility and threatens to curtail play, floodlights can be used and the match can continue with a pink ball. For example, if only 75 of the scheduled 90 overs have been completed when light deteriorates, the remaining overs can be bowled with a pink ball under lights, provided the teams had agreed to the condition beforehand. ICC to conduct research on lighting technology Alongside the pink-ball trial, the ICC approved a programme to study lighting technology that could help reduce interruptions caused by poor light.

The Board stated that the ICC would co-fund research and development projects with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to explore solutions for venues and match officials dealing with light-related challenges. Coaches allowed on field during drinks breaks The ICC has updated its playing conditions to permit head coaches or designated team representatives to consult players during scheduled drinks intervals. The Board stated that coaches would be allowed onto the field during these breaks. The revised regulations also mandate 15-minute intervals in T20 Internationals and require batters to be ready when play resumes. Hawk-Eye data to assist officials on suspect actions The ICC has also approved the use of Hawk-Eye data by match officials when assessing potentially illegal bowling actions.

According to the new regulation, officials will be able to access the technology’s data when considering whether a bowler should be reported for a suspect action. Leg-side wides trial made permanent The Board approved the permanent adoption of the leg-side wides trial after its implementation period in international cricket. The change forms part of a wider package of playing-condition updates that will become effective from October 1, 2026. Cricket Canada suspended by ICC The ICC Board suspended Cricket Canada with immediate effect over what it described as serious breaches of membership obligations. The governing body stated that Canada’s national teams would continue to be eligible for ICC events during the suspension period. Funding for approved national team programmes will continue through a controlled mechanism overseen by ICC management.