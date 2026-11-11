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ICC board meetings begin in Indonesia with WTC, global events on agenda

Running from Wednesday till November 15, the final set of meetings of 2026 will bring together ICC Board and Committee representatives from around the world

India's Ajinkya Rahane in action during Day three of the test match between India and Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, at The Oval in London on Friday.
ICC World Test Championship (WTC)
Press Trust of India Bali (Indonesia)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
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The World Test Championship match-ups for the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles will be proposed while major men's events for 2028-35 are set to be submitted for approval during the International Cricket Council's board meetings which began here on Wednesday.

In all, eight ICC Committees will meet across the four-day programme.

Running from Wednesday till November 15, the final set of meetings of 2026 will bring together ICC Board and Committee representatives from around the world.

"ICC World Test Championship match-ups will be proposed for the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles, while windows for all established ICC major men's events for 2028-35 will be submitted for approval," stated a press release from the world body.

Discussions will also include the first feedback from the Franchise League Review Group and Governance Review Committee, which were both established at the ICC Annual Conference in July this year.

"The Franchise League Review Group has set out to consider ways to enhance the current ICC sanctioning framework of regulations that further protect and strengthen the ecosystem to address new challenges arising from the increasing number of franchise leagues," the ICC said.

The Governance Review Committee will report its initial recommendations after being tasked with undertaking a thorough review of the ICC's governance.

The Task Force for Afghan refugee women cricketers will present proposed next steps for the Development Pathway Programme to the ICC Board.

"The ICC Board and Committee meetings demonstrate the strength of the ICC as the sport's global governing body. Bringing together a diverse group of Directors and Chief Executives representing members from across the world provides an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, strengthen collaboration and shape the future of our sport," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

Indonesia hosts the meetings at a time of significant growth for cricket in the country, with Persatuan Cricket Indonesia making considerable strides in participation, international competition and developing infrastructure.

Indonesia's men's team played more T20Is than any other country in 2025, while their senior women's team made its Asia Cup debut this year and its Under-19 women's team qualified for the Under-19 Asia Cup for the first time.

The country is currently investing in new facilities, including the development of the Bali International Oval, which is set to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ICC World Test Championship

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

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