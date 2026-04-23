ICC: Knight Riders' venue in Pomona set to power cricket's LA28 return

The ceremonial groundbreaking of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground took place on April 22 in Pomona, California, marking a significant step in cricket’s expansion across the United States. During the event, ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta described the venue as “cricket’s home for LA28,” underlining its importance for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The development follows the recent confirmation that Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) will host their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 matches at this newly established home venue. According to a statement from the Knight Riders franchise, the project represents “a landmark moment for cricket in the United States,” while also positioning Los Angeles as a central hub for the sport’s rapid growth ahead of cricket’s Olympic return after 128 years.

ICC Leadership Highlights Global Vision Jay Shah, chairman of the ICC, emphasized the broader significance of the project in a statement: “These are very exciting times for the game of cricket as it makes giant strides in establishing itself as a global sport. Our focus has been on expanding the footprint of cricket and being part of the Olympic movement is something that brings both pride and dreams with it.” ALSO READ: IPL 2026 MI vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats "The groundbreaking marks an important milestone in cricket's return to the Olympics and is a proud moment for all ICC members and stakeholders worldwide. We're confident this venue will take centre stage during the Games and leave a legacy for cricket in the USA.” He further added.

Venue to Host LAKR Matches in MLC 2026 In its initial phase, the Fairplex-based stadium will serve as the home ground for LAKR during the 2026 MLC season. A total of seven matches are scheduled at the venue, including LAKR’s first three home fixtures, set to take place between July 1 and July 5. Shah Rukh Khan Envisions a Cultural Hub Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Knight Riders Sports, spoke about the broader ambition behind the project: “Today isn't just about breaking ground, but about beginning a dream - bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, into the heart of Los Angeles' sporting identity.”

He added: “Through our long-term partnership with Fairplex, we aim to create not just a cricket ground, but a space of energy, community, and belonging.” Building Cricket’s Future in the US Knight Riders Sports CEO Venky Mysore described the initiative as a transformative moment for the sport in America: “This is a defining moment - not just for the Knight Riders, but for cricket in America. We see strong potential to grow the game and connect with the community in Southern California to lead this next phase of cricket's growth in the US.” “Cricket’s Home for LA28”