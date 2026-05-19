In a first, Chennai to host BBL 2026-27 opener in December: Report

In a historic first, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is likely to host the opening game of the 2026–27 Big Bash League (BBL) season in December, marking a significant overseas expansion for Cricket Australia.

The venue, home to IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, has emerged as the frontrunner after months of discussions involving Cricket Australia, the BCCI, and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

ALSO READ: Harsh, Gurnoor get maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad IND vs AFG series A Cricket Australia delegation recently visited Chennai for a venue inspection during CSK’s final home game of the IPL season. While final approvals at the government level are still pending, the development could make Chennai the first Indian venue to stage a BBL fixture.

Cricket Australia receives positive response from BCCI and TNCA According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia identified the MA Chidambaram Stadium as a possible venue earlier this year and has since received encouraging feedback from both the BCCI and TNCA to move forward with the plan. A five-member Cricket Australia delegation reportedly attended CSK’s IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad for a recce as discussions progressed. Scheduling and travel logistics remain key factors Cricket Australia is understood to be assessing operational and scheduling challenges if the fixture is held in India. These include long-distance travel for teams, recovery time between matches, and possible weather concerns, with Chennai often experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding during December.