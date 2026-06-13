IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Dubey, Brar shine on debut as India go 1-0 up in series

Debutants Harsh Dubey (3/47) and Gurnoor Brar (3/27) shone with the ball before skipper Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 84 as India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the rain-curtailed first ODI of the three-match series in Dharamsala to go 1-0 up.

The match was reduced to a 25-overs-a-side contest due to rain. Despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s fiery 102 off just 51 balls, Afghanistan managed to score only 194 runs before being bowled out in the first innings.

In reply, India, with the help of a half-century from skipper Gill and cameos from Ishan Kishan (34 runs off 22 balls) and KL Rahul (39 not out off 19 balls), chased down the target with seven wickets to spare.

The two teams will now come face to face in the second ODI on Wednesday at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. Gurbaz helps Afghanistan recover from early jitters Earlier, India skipper Gill won the toss and opted to field first in conditions that offered some assistance to the seamers. The decision paid immediate dividends as Afghanistan slipped to 26 for 3 inside six overs. Arshdeep Singh trapped Sediqullah Atal lbw after Gurnoor Brar had opener Ibrahim Zadran caught at mid-off on debut. Rahmat Shah then miscued a pull shot off Arshdeep and was caught by fellow debutant Harsh Dubey. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz launched a counter-attack to pull Afghanistan out of trouble. The wicketkeeper-opener took on both pace and spin, racing to his ninth ODI century off just 49 balls before eventually making 102 from 51 deliveries, including eight fours and eight sixes.

Gurbaz dominated the scoring during partnerships with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (27) and Azmatullah Omarzai (26 off 16), helping Afghanistan recover from the early setbacks and maintain a healthy scoring rate. ALSO READ: IND vs PAK ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India begin title quest vs Pakistan His dismissal in the 16th over proved a turning point as Afghanistan lost momentum in the closing stages and were eventually bowled out for 194 in 24.5 overs. Debutants fire back for India Brar enjoyed a memorable introduction to international cricket, finishing with 3 for 27 from 4.5 overs. The Punjab pacer consistently bowled above 145 kmph and generated movement with the new ball, earning his maiden wicket when Ibrahim Zadran mistimed an attempted lofted shot.

Left-arm spinner Dubey also marked his debut with three wickets, returning figures of 3 for 47 despite being taken on by Gurbaz early in his spell. Dubey struck in his second spell, removing Shahidi, Omarzai and AM Ghazanfar to halt Afghanistan's progress after Gurbaz's departure. Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed with 2 for 31, while Arshdeep’s early breakthroughs ensured Afghanistan never fully capitalised on the platform created by Gurbaz. Gill leads a controlled chase for India India’s chase began steadily before Rohit Sharma was run out for 16 following a mix-up with Gill in the sixth over. Ishan Kishan, making his ODI return, provided momentum with 34 off 22 balls and shared a useful partnership with Gill before Rashid Khan dismissed him with a googly.