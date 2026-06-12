IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Gill eyes maiden ODI series win in Kohli's absence

After a thumping win in the one-off Test match in Mullanpur, the Shubman Gill-led Team India will kick off the second leg of Afghanistan’s tour with the first of the three-match ODI series set to take place on Saturday, June 13, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The series will be crucial for the home side, who are still going through the process of transition with skipper Gill at the helm. The challenge grows even bigger with in-form Virat Kohli sidelined from the series due to injury.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has included some fresh faces in the 15-member squad for the Afghanistan series, and they will have a chance to prove their selection and make a statement for long-term placement in the squad with a similar type of outing Manav Suthar pulled off for the Men in Blue in the Test match.

Pressure on skipper Gill Skipper Shubman Gill will also be under some pressure to win his first ODI series since becoming the full-time captain of the Men in Blue in the format. Gill’s first assignment as India’s full-time ODI skipper was back in October 2025, when he lost a three-match series to Australia 1-2. With the ODI World Cup 2027 approaching fast, Gill would be a little desperate to prove himself as the leader capable of ending India’s 15-year-long wait for ODI World Cup glory. Gill, despite performing extremely well with the bat, also has par results as Test captain, as India have won just five of the 10 Test matches they have played under him and are in sixth spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Big setback for the hosts India suffered a huge setback ahead of the series as their star batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the Afghanistan ODIs due to a hamstring injury. Kohli has been in brilliant form with the bat in 50-over cricket, with 616 runs to his name in the last seven ODI matches at an average of 123.20, with the help of three half-centuries and three centuries. The BCCI has announced Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a brilliant 116 not out vs Afghanistan in his last ODI appearance for India, as the replacement for Virat Kohli.

Focus on newcomers India will have three new options available in their playing 11 selection for the Afghanistan ODIs, with pacers Prince Yadav and Gurnoor Brar, along with spinner Harsh Dubey, earning their maiden national call-up. Either Prince or Gurnoor will have the chance to make their debut against Afghanistan, especially with frontline bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being rested for the three-match series. If the team management decides to go with only one of the above-mentioned two names, Prince is likely to get the upper hand, given his 16-wicket haul in IPL 2026. ALSO READ: Former NZ captain Kane Williamson announces retirement from int'l cricket Harsh Dubey can also make his debut if India decide to go with three spinners in the match. Dubey’s inclusion will also help deepen the batting line-up as the southpaw has proven his capability to score runs lower down the order during the recently concluded IPL 2026.

Afghanistan eyeing turnaround with key players back in the fold Afghanistan will look to put their recent Test defeat behind them when they take on India in the opening ODI. The visitors are expected to be far more competitive in the white-ball format and have been strengthened by the return of key players. Rashid Khan is back in the squad after stepping away from red-ball cricket following back surgery, while veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds experience and balance to the side. Afghanistan can also draw confidence from their impressive 2023 ODI World Cup campaign in India, where they narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot.

The squad features proven performers such as Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai, while pacer Mohammad Saleem earned an ODI call-up after his six-wicket haul in the Chandigarh Test. IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami IND vs AFG: Head-to-head in ODIs Matches played: 4

India won: 3

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 1

No result: 0 IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Full squads India's full squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan's full squad for the ODI series: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played? The first ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, June 13. When will the toss take place for the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI? The toss for the first ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST.

At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI start? The first ODI between India and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST. Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played? The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. Where will the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be available in India? The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where will the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be available in India?