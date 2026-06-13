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IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the India vs Afghanistan first ODI match through its app and website

IND vs AFG 1st ODI broadcast details
IND vs AFG 1st ODI broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 12:39 PM IST
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India is set to begin its formal preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup when it takes on Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs in Dharamsala today.
 
The spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma, who returns after recovering from a hamstring niggle, with the selectors keen to assess whether the veteran opener can continue leading India’s plans heading towards South Africa 2027.
 
With Virat Kohli sidelined by a hamstring injury, India could hand either Ishan Kishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal the No. 3 role. Newly appointed T20 captain Shreyas Iyer slots in at four, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has a major opportunity to strengthen his case as Hardik Pandya’s long-term back-up all-rounder.
 
India’s pace attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, with Kuldeep Yadav spearheading the spin department.
 
Afghanistan, boosted by the return of Rashid Khan and veteran Mohammad Nabi, remains a dangerous white-ball side and will look to draw confidence from its impressive 2023 World Cup campaign. 
 
IND vs AFG 1st ODI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network, JioHotstar
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?
 
The first ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, June 13.
 
When will the toss for the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI take place?
 
The toss for the first ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST.
 
At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI start?
 
The first ODI between India and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
 
Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?
 
The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.
 
Where will the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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Topics :India cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamIndia vs AfghanistanCricket News

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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