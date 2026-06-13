IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

India is set to begin its formal preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup when it takes on Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs in Dharamsala today.
The spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma, who returns after recovering from a hamstring niggle, with the selectors keen to assess whether the veteran opener can continue leading India’s plans heading towards South Africa 2027.
With Virat Kohli sidelined by a hamstring injury, India could hand either Ishan Kishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal the No. 3 role. Newly appointed T20 captain Shreyas Iyer slots in at four, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has a major opportunity to strengthen his case as Hardik Pandya’s long-term back-up all-rounder.
India’s pace attack will be led by Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, with Kuldeep Yadav spearheading the spin department.
Afghanistan, boosted by the return of Rashid Khan and veteran Mohammad Nabi, remains a dangerous white-ball side and will look to draw confidence from its impressive 2023 World Cup campaign.