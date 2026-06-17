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IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match through its app and website

IND vs AFG 2nd ODI broadcast details
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:33 PM IST
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After a commanding seven-wicket victory in the rain-curtailed opening ODI at Dharamsala, India will aim to wrap up the three-match series when they face Afghanistan in the second ODI at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.
 
Leading the side in only his second ODI series as full-time captain, Shubman Gill will be eager to secure his maiden series triumph after India’s drawn series against Australia. Team selection remains a key talking point, with bowling coach Morne Morkel reiterating the management’s intention to test bench strength ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prince Yadav are among those pushing for opportunities, while Kuldeep Yadav could return to the XI. Veteran opener Rohit Sharma, dismissed cheaply in the first match, will be keen to make a bigger contribution.
 
Afghanistan, meanwhile, need stronger support for centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz. With Rashid Khan and the spin attack expected to enjoy conditions in Lucknow, the visitors will hope for an improved performance to keep the series alive.
 
IND vs AFG 2nd ODI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network, JioHotstar
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be played?
 
The second ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Wednesday, June 17.
 
When will the toss take place for the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI?
 
The toss for the second ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST.
 
At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI start?
 
The second ODI between India and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
 
Where will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be played?
 
The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
 
Where will the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
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Topics :India vs AfghanistanIndia cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamCricket News

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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