IND vs AFG 2nd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

After a commanding seven-wicket victory in the rain-curtailed opening ODI at Dharamsala, India will aim to wrap up the three-match series when they face Afghanistan in the second ODI at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.
Leading the side in only his second ODI series as full-time captain, Shubman Gill will be eager to secure his maiden series triumph after India’s drawn series against Australia. Team selection remains a key talking point, with bowling coach Morne Morkel reiterating the management’s intention to test bench strength ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prince Yadav are among those pushing for opportunities, while Kuldeep Yadav could return to the XI. Veteran opener Rohit Sharma, dismissed cheaply in the first match, will be keen to make a bigger contribution.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, need stronger support for centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz. With Rashid Khan and the spin attack expected to enjoy conditions in Lucknow, the visitors will hope for an improved performance to keep the series alive.