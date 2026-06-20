IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Where to watch live streaming of today's ODI match?

With the series already in the bag, India will look to maintain their winning momentum and complete a 3-0 sweep when they face Afghanistan in the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
The hosts have thoroughly outplayed Afghanistan in the opening two matches and will once again bank on skipper Shubman Gill, who has led from the front with a half-century and a century in the series. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have also made valuable contributions, while young bowlers Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey and Prince Yadav have impressed with the ball.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be eager to sign off on a positive note after a disappointing campaign. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will need to deliver if the visitors are to challenge an in-form Indian side and prevent a series whitewash.