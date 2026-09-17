IND vs AFG live streaming today: How to watch the 3rd T20I live in India?

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran won the toss and elected to field first against India in the third and final T20 International (T20I) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today, Thursday, September 17.

India have made one change, bringing in Yash Thakur for Arshdeep Singh. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains outside the playing 11, with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan retaining their places. Afghanistan have made two changes, including Noor Rahman and Abdullah Ahmadzai in their side.

Shreyas Iyer’s team will look to complete a clean sweep after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Afghanistan, the designated hosts despite the series being played in Delhi, will chase for the first time in the series as both teams prepare for the Asian Games.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan third T20I being played today? The third T20I between India and Afghanistan is being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Who won the India vs Afghanistan third T20I toss? Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran won the toss and elected to field first. India will bat first. What time does the India vs Afghanistan third T20I start? The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) today, Thursday, September 17. Which TV channel will show the India vs Afghanistan third T20I live? Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match live in India. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Ten 5 HD and SD.

Where can fans watch India vs Afghanistan third T20I live streaming? The India vs Afghanistan third T20I will be streamed live on FanCode. Yash Thakur replaces Arshdeep; Sooryavanshi misses out India have retained their batting combination, with Sooryavanshi continuing to wait for an opportunity in the series. Shivam Dube also keeps his place, while Thakur comes into the pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah. India’s top order has driven two comfortable chases, with Abhishek leading the way in the opener and Samson’s 57 off 22 balls helping seal the series in the second match. The same batting group will now have the task of setting a target.

Iyer said batting first suited India’s plans and offered a different challenge. “We would have batted first. It also gives us a fun challenge. It's important that we stick to the moment and not complicate things. One change - Yash comes in for Arsh,” he said. India have no fresh injury concerns following Varun Chakaravarthy’s withdrawal before the second match. Ravi Bishnoi retains his place, while Nitish Kumar Reddy continues to provide another bowling option. India’s confirmed playing 11 for the third T20I Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan make two changes and opt to chase Noor Rahman and Abdullah Ahmadzai come into Afghanistan’s playing 11, with Gulbadin Naib and Noor Ahmad missing out. Mujeeb ur Rahman retains his place alongside Rashid Khan in the spin attack. Zadran said he expected some assistance for the bowlers early in the match. “We are going to bowl first. We lost the toss in the last two matches. There will be some support for the bowlers at the start. We have lost the series but we have thought about the areas where we haven't done well. India are one of the best teams. We want to keep things easier for us. We have two changes,” he said.

Afghanistan’s top order has struggled to establish momentum in the series. Early wickets and extended spells without scoring have left the middle and lower order trying to repair the innings. Azmatullah Omarzai’s 64 helped Afghanistan recover from 43 for five in the opener. In the second match, Zadran’s 37 and late contributions from Mohammad Nabi and Rashid took them to 159, which again proved insufficient. Having chosen to chase, Afghanistan will need their bowlers to contain India’s top order before their batters attempt to avoid another collapse. Afghanistan’s confirmed playing 11 for the third T20I Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Sediqullah Atal, Noor Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

India vs Afghanistan: Key match-ups and T20 statistics Rashid’s contests with Abhishek and Iyer offer contrasting records. He has dismissed Abhishek twice in six T20 innings, but the left-hander has a strike rate of 237.77 against him. Iyer has been dismissed three times by Rashid, including in the previous match, and strikes at 120 against the leg-spinner. Gurbaz faces another test against Bumrah, against whom he has a strike rate of 37.50. The Afghanistan opener is looking to recover after ducks in the first two matches. Abhishek has a powerplay strike rate of 191.27 in T20 cricket since 2024, ahead of Travis Head’s 176.85 among batters who have faced at least 750 balls in that phase.

Tilak’s scoring rates also vary by bowling type. Since 2025, he has struck at 154.33 against pace and 116.97 against spin across T20 cricket. Delhi pitch and weather conditions Clear morning skies have given way to clouds in the evening, with high humidity. The pitch is expected to offer plenty of runs, although Zadran anticipates some early support for his bowlers. India will look to build partnerships and maintain their scoring rate while setting a target. For Afghanistan, a stronger powerplay with the bat will be important when they begin their chase. India vs Afghanistan T20I squads India: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar and Yash Thakur.