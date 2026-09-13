IND vs AFG: Samson or Sooryavanshi? Who will open for India in first T20I

India’s decision on who will partner Abhishek Sharma against Afghanistan could be influenced by Ishan Kishan’s fitness, with the wicketkeeper-batter’s injury scare offering a possible route for both Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the playing 11 for Sunday’s first T20 International at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Samson has the weight of a World Cup-winning campaign behind him. Sooryavanshi has made a compelling case with his scoring rate and performances in Zimbabwe. With Abhishek the likeliest to retain his opening position, India face a difficult choice at the start of the three-match series.

Captain Shreyas Iyer offered no selection commitment on the eve of the match.

“It’s going to be a tight call because they have been performing consistently,” he said. “For the players sitting outside, it’s important that I have an interaction with them along with the coach, and give them that confidence that, no matter what, they will get their opportunity when the day comes.” Why is Abhishek Sharma likely to keep his opening spot? Abhishek’s strongest argument is the combination of scoring speed and sustained returns. His T20I strike rate of 187.24 across 55 innings is the highest among batters with at least 500 runs in the format. Two centuries and 11 fifties underline his ability to turn quick starts into substantial contributions.

That record gives India a strong reason to build their opening combination around him. Moving Abhishek elsewhere to accommodate Samson and Sooryavanshi would mean disrupting a position in which he has repeatedly delivered. His left-arm spin offers an additional option, although his batting alone makes him difficult to leave out. Why should Sanju Samson open against Afghanistan? Samson’s case begins with his contribution to India’s T20 World Cup triumph in March. Scores of 97 not out, 89 and 89 across three innings showed his ability to produce substantial runs when the stakes were high. He followed that campaign with 477 runs and two centuries for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Those returns give his selection claim a foundation beyond reputation or an impressive practice session.

There is also a case for continuity. Samson was dropped for three matches against England before being rested for the Zimbabwe tour. Restoring him to the opening position would give India an opportunity to assess his response over a fresh series after those interruptions. His T20I strike rate of 155.99 is the lowest of the three contenders. It is a relevant consideration for a side seeking rapid powerplay starts, but a career figure does not account fully for differences in batting position, opposition or match situation. Alongside the left-handed Abhishek, Samson would also offer a right-left opening combination. Changes of strike could require bowlers to adjust their lines and fields, although that tactical variety cannot substitute for runs.

India vs Afghanistan Playing 11 prediction Afghanistan Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq India playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy Why does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserve an opening opportunity? Sooryavanshi offers the prospect of matching Abhishek’s scoring pace from the other end. His T20I strike rate stands at 189.21, suggesting the potential for an opening partnership that puts pressure on the bowling from both ends.

The qualification is the size of the sample: Sooryavanshi has batted only six times for India. His marginally higher strike rate cannot yet carry the same weight as Abhishek’s record across 55 innings. His progress within those six outings nevertheless strengthens his case. After scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his debut series against England in July, he struck a 19-ball fifty and 81 off 49 balls against Zimbabwe. Those innings demonstrated both his capacity for a rapid start and his ability to bat deeper into an innings. Selecting him against Afghanistan would allow India to examine whether he can sustain those returns across another series.

The question over short-pitched bowling remains. England exposed that vulnerability, and a different opponent does not automatically remove it. His attacking strokes in Delhi’s nets were encouraging, but Bumrah repeatedly beating his bat also illustrated why practice cannot settle the selection debate. Could Kishan’s injury scare allow Samson and Sooryavanshi to play together? Kishan experienced back discomfort while ducking a Navdeep Saini bouncer during Friday’s practice and stopped batting. Saini subsequently said he had spoken to Kishan, who told him he was doing fine. That account offers reassurance, but does not establish whether Kishan will play on Sunday. Resting him remains a possible selection response if the management has concerns about his fitness.

Should India take that option, one workable combination would be Abhishek and Sooryavanshi opening, with Samson at No. 3 and keeping wicket. IND vs AFG T20I head-to-head Matches Total matches 9 India wins 8 Afghanistan wins 0 No result 1 This would retain Abhishek in his established position, give Sooryavanshi the powerplay opportunity central to his selection claim and allow Samson to replace Kishan as a wicketkeeper-batter. It would also accommodate both contenders without requiring India to remove another player solely to add an extra specialist batter. Samson’s experience makes him a plausible option to manage the different demands of No. 3: an early arrival after a wicket or the need to maintain momentum after a productive opening stand.

India could instead open with Samson and Abhishek and use Sooryavanshi at No. 3. That would preserve Samson’s opening role, but ask the newcomer to adapt to a different entry point. Either arrangement would require a clear explanation of what the team needs. Iyer’s comments suggested that communication would be central to such decisions. “It is about having a specific player in the right position,” he said. Squads of both the teams: Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor ul Rahman, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I be played? The first T20I between Afghanistan and India will be played on Sunday, September 13. When will the toss for the Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I take place? The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST today. At what time will the Afghanistan vs India 1st T20I start? The match will begin at 7 pm IST.