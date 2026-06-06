IND vs AFG Test, Day 1: Centuries from Gill and Rahul propel India to 368/3

India's batters put on a commanding display on the opening day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan as centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul powered the hosts to 368/3 at stumps on Saturday.

While Rahul's patient hundred laid the foundation, Gill's fluent century ensured India remained firmly in control throughout the day. Sai Sudharsan narrowly missed out on a maiden Test hundred with a well-made 81, while Rishabh Pant added further momentum with an unbeaten half-century.

Rahul lays the foundation

India suffered an early setback when Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 24, glancing a delivery down the leg side. However, Rahul ensured there were no further alarms as he settled into a measured innings built on discipline and shot selection.

The right-hander weathered an early scare when Afghanistan failed to appeal for a faint edge behind the stumps. Making full use of that reprieve, Rahul stitched together a 139-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan and steadily wore down the opposition attack. His innings of 100 came off 165 deliveries and included 11 boundaries. Rahul relied on his trademark drives and impeccable defence, showing the value of patience in red-ball cricket. Sudharsan continues to impress Sai Sudharsan once again showcased why he is considered one of India's brightest batting prospects. The left-hander looked comfortable from the outset and took on the bowlers whenever opportunities arose.

He survived two chances during his innings but made Afghanistan pay with a fluent knock of 81 from 104 balls. Sudharsan struck boundaries regularly and appeared set for a maiden Test century before edging Mohammad Saleem behind the stumps while attempting an expansive drive. Although he fell short of three figures, his partnership with Rahul put India in complete control of the contest. Gill turns the screws If Rahul provided stability, Gill supplied the flair. The Indian captain looked in complete command as he dismantled the Afghan attack with effortless strokeplay. Gill reached his century in 143 balls and remained unbeaten on 103 at stumps. His innings featured 11 fours and a six, with the skipper finding gaps at will and rotating the strike with ease.

ALSO READ: How Shreyas Iyer jumped the queue to become India's new T20I captain The century was Gill's 11th in Test cricket and further underlined his growing stature as a leader and premier batter in the format. At times, the Afghan bowlers appeared helpless as Gill dictated the tempo of the innings. Pant adds late flourish Rishabh Pant ensured India finished the day on a high. Walking in after Rahul's dismissal, the wicketkeeper-batter immediately shifted gears and put further pressure on an already exhausted bowling attack. Pant raced to an unbeaten half-century off just 70 deliveries, smashing three sixes and regularly finding the boundary. Alongside Gill, he added an unbroken 121-run stand for the fourth wicket that effectively shut Afghanistan out of the contest.

Their aggressive approach left the visitors chasing leather in the scorching afternoon conditions. Afghanistan struggle for answers Afghanistan's bowlers displayed plenty of effort but lacked the penetration needed to trouble India's star-studded batting line-up. Mohammad Saleem was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/67, while pacer Ziaur Rahman impressed with his discipline despite finishing with only one wicket. The bigger concern for Afghanistan was their spin attack. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote and off-spinner Abdul Malik struggled to maintain control, conceding runs at regular intervals without threatening the Indian batters. With India's batters striking 42 fours and four sixes on the day, Afghanistan found it difficult to build sustained pressure.