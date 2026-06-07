IND vs AFG Test Day 2: Sundar slams unbeaten 52 as India declare on 564/8

Rishabh Pant missed out on his hundred while Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 52 as India declared their first innings at a formidable 564 for eight against Afghanistan on the second day of the one-off Test here Sunday.

KL Rahul had struck a patient 100 off 165 balls while Sai Sudharsan contributed 81 on the opening day.

Skipper Shubhman Gill led from the front with a commanding 126 before getting out in the morning session on Sunday.

Pant added an entertaining 81 as India's top and middle order batters dominated the Afghanistan attack after resuming at overnight 368 for three.