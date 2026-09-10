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IND vs BAN live streaming: How to watch today's Women's Asia Cup S/F match?

The live streaming of India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semifinal live streaming details
India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup semifinal live streaming details
Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 7:35 PM IST
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Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to maintain their perfect record of reaching the Women’s Asia Cup final when they face Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 edition at the Dubai International Stadium today. 
 
The coin flip of the match went in Bangladesh's way who opted to bowl first.
 
Captain's take after toss:
 
Harmanpreet Kaur (India): We thought of batting first. Glad we got it. T20 is such a game that you can't take any team lightely. We are playing the same team. We will see how the powerplay goes and then decide how to go about things in the game. 
Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh): We wanted to bowl first and we wanted to give our bowlers the wicket to work on. We are looking to play good cricket. We have good memories. It could be last or not the last game, but we want to play and execute well. We are playing the same team. We want to restrist India to a low score.
 
India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11
 
India's playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
 
Bangladesh's playing 11: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
 

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Broadcast details

RegionLive Telecast / TV ChannelLive Streaming Platform
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
PakistanPTV SportsTamasha
Sri LankaTV1, Sirasa TVTV1/Sirasa digital platforms
BangladeshT SportsT Sports digital platforms
UAE & MENASTARZPLAY CricketSTARZPLAY
Malaysia, Singapore & Hong KongCricbuzzCricbuzz
Continental EuropeCricbuzzCricbuzz
UKSony MAXSony digital platforms

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place on Thursday, September 10.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
 
What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match begin?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will begin at 8 pm IST.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will take place at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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