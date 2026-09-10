IND vs BAN live streaming: How to watch today's Women's Asia Cup S/F match?

Check all the live updates of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match here Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to maintain their perfect record of reaching the Women’s Asia Cup final when they face Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the 2026 edition at the Dubai International Stadium today.

The coin flip of the match went in Bangladesh's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Harmanpreet Kaur (India): We thought of batting first. Glad we got it. T20 is such a game that you can't take any team lightely. We are playing the same team. We will see how the powerplay goes and then decide how to go about things in the game.

Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh): We wanted to bowl first and we wanted to give our bowlers the wicket to work on. We are looking to play good cricket. We have good memories. It could be last or not the last game, but we want to play and execute well. We are playing the same team. We want to restrist India to a low score. India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11 India's playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma Bangladesh's playing 11: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

ALSO READ: IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11, toss time, streaming India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Broadcast details Region Live Telecast / TV Channel Live Streaming Platform India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha Sri Lanka TV1, Sirasa TV TV1/Sirasa digital platforms Bangladesh T Sports T Sports digital platforms UAE & MENA STARZPLAY Cricket STARZPLAY Malaysia, Singapore & Hong Kong Cricbuzz Cricbuzz Continental Europe Cricbuzz Cricbuzz UK Sony MAX Sony digital platforms India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place? The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place on Thursday, September 10. What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semi-final match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match begin? The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will begin at 8 pm IST. What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place? The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will take place at 7:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?