IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11, toss time, streaming

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to keep their perfect record of reaching the Women’s Asia Cup final alive when they take on Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be hoping to end their eight-year wait to reach the summit clash, as they last played in the Asia Cup final back in 2018, when they beat India by 3 wickets to lift their first and only title.

Meanwhile, India have played in the final on all nine occasions so far and have been crowned champions on seven of those occasions.

This will also be a straight rematch of the 2024 edition's semifinal, where India beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets to reach the final. Middle-order woes continue for India While Harmanpreet and company have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament and their bowling has been exceptional, their batting is still heavily dependent on the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. So far, Smriti has 152 runs to her name, followed by Shafali Verma, who has 104 runs, and they are the top two leading run-scorers of the tournament, respectively. After these two, the highest run-scorer for India is Pratika Rawal, who has just 36 runs to her name.

India even found themselves in some trouble in their last group game against Pakistan when they lost three wickets in the small chase of 56. If the seven-time champions wish to reach the final for a record-extending 10th time, they will need a combined effort from their batters rather than just relying on the opening pair. Bangladesh also need support from batters While India have middle-order trouble in batting, Bangladesh’s entire batting line-up has been unable to step up so far in the tournament. Their top scorer has been Sobhana Mostary, who has only 77 runs to her name. The 2018 champions were almost caught off guard in their final do-or-die group-stage game against the UAE after being restricted to just 103 for 7 while batting first in the match. However, their bowling has been top-notch, and it was once again their bowlers who pulled them out of a tough situation to deliver a 34-run win and hand them a place in the semifinal clash against India.

ALSO READ: India vs Japan match key step in cricket's global push: BCCI's Saikia Bangladesh will need an all-round effort on Thursday if they wish to reach the tournament final for the second time in their career. India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Playing 11 India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud Bangladesh’s playing 11 (probable): Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in women's T20Is Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date BAN Women India Women India Women 5 wickets Manchester Jun 25, 2026 BAN Women India Women India Women 10 wickets Dambulla Jul 26, 2024 BAN Women India Women India Women 21 runs Sylhet May 9, 2024 BAN Women India Women India Women 56 runs Sylhet May 6, 2024 BAN Women India Women India Women 7 wickets Sylhet May 2, 2024 BAN Women India Women India Women 19 runs Sylhet Apr 30, 2024 BAN Women India Women India Women 44 runs Sylhet Apr 28, 2024 BAN Women India Women India Women 8 wickets Hangzhou Sep 24, 2023 BAN Women India Women BAN Women 4 wickets Mirpur Jul 13, 2023 BAN Women India Women India Women 8 runs Mirpur Jul 11, 2023 BAN Women India Women India Women 7 wickets Mirpur Jul 9, 2023 BAN Women India Women India Women 59 runs Sylhet Oct 8, 2022 BAN Women India Women India Women 18 runs W.A.C.A Feb 24, 2020 BAN Women India Women BAN Women 3 wickets Kuala Lumpur Jun 10, 2018 BAN Women India Women BAN Women 7 wickets Kuala Lumpur Jun 6, 2018 BAN Women India Women India Women 64 runs Bangkok Nov 26, 2016 India Women BAN Women India Women 72 runs Bengaluru Mar 15, 2016 BAN Women India Women India Women 79 runs Sylhet Mar 30, 2014 BAN Women India Women India Women 7 wickets Cox's Bazar Mar 13, 2014 BAN Women India Women India Women 8 wickets Cox's Bazar Mar 11, 2014 BAN Women India Women India Women 16 runs Cox's Bazar Mar 9, 2014 India Women BAN Women India Women 10 runs Vadodara Apr 5, 2013 India Women BAN Women India Women 7 wickets Vadodara Apr 4, 2013 India Women BAN Women India Women 49 runs Vadodara Apr 2, 2013

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Full squad India’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav Bangladesh’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will take place on Thursday, September 10. What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match? The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match begin? The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will begin at 8 PM IST. What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place? The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.