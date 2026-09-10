Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11, toss time, streaming

IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal playing 11, toss time, streaming

India will meet Bangladesh in a rematch of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup semifinal, where the former emerged victorious by 10 wickets

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup T20 semifinal playing 11
India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to keep their perfect record of reaching the Women’s Asia Cup final alive when they take on Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
 
On the other hand, Bangladesh will be hoping to end their eight-year wait to reach the summit clash, as they last played in the Asia Cup final back in 2018, when they beat India by 3 wickets to lift their first and only title.
 
Meanwhile, India have played in the final on all nine occasions so far and have been crowned champions on seven of those occasions.
 
This will also be a straight rematch of the 2024 edition's semifinal, where India beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets to reach the final.

Middle-order woes continue for India

While Harmanpreet and company have remained unbeaten so far in the tournament and their bowling has been exceptional, their batting is still heavily dependent on the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.
 
So far, Smriti has 152 runs to her name, followed by Shafali Verma, who has 104 runs, and they are the top two leading run-scorers of the tournament, respectively. After these two, the highest run-scorer for India is Pratika Rawal, who has just 36 runs to her name.
 
India even found themselves in some trouble in their last group game against Pakistan when they lost three wickets in the small chase of 56. If the seven-time champions wish to reach the final for a record-extending 10th time, they will need a combined effort from their batters rather than just relying on the opening pair.

Bangladesh also need support from batters

While India have middle-order trouble in batting, Bangladesh’s entire batting line-up has been unable to step up so far in the tournament. Their top scorer has been Sobhana Mostary, who has only 77 runs to her name.
 
The 2018 champions were almost caught off guard in their final do-or-die group-stage game against the UAE after being restricted to just 103 for 7 while batting first in the match. However, their bowling has been top-notch, and it was once again their bowlers who pulled them out of a tough situation to deliver a 34-run win and hand them a place in the semifinal clash against India.
 
Bangladesh will need an all-round effort on Thursday if they wish to reach the tournament final for the second time in their career. 

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Playing 11

India’s playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
 
Bangladesh’s playing 11 (probable): Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in women's T20Is

Team 1Team 2WinnerMarginGroundMatch Date
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women5 wicketsManchesterJun 25, 2026
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women10 wicketsDambullaJul 26, 2024
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women21 runsSylhetMay 9, 2024
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women56 runsSylhetMay 6, 2024
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women7 wicketsSylhetMay 2, 2024
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women19 runsSylhetApr 30, 2024
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women44 runsSylhetApr 28, 2024
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women8 wicketsHangzhouSep 24, 2023
BAN WomenIndia WomenBAN Women4 wicketsMirpurJul 13, 2023
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women8 runsMirpurJul 11, 2023
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women7 wicketsMirpurJul 9, 2023
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women59 runsSylhetOct 8, 2022
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women18 runsW.A.C.AFeb 24, 2020
BAN WomenIndia WomenBAN Women3 wicketsKuala LumpurJun 10, 2018
BAN WomenIndia WomenBAN Women7 wicketsKuala LumpurJun 6, 2018
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women64 runsBangkokNov 26, 2016
India WomenBAN WomenIndia Women72 runsBengaluruMar 15, 2016
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women79 runsSylhetMar 30, 2014
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women7 wicketsCox's BazarMar 13, 2014
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women8 wicketsCox's BazarMar 11, 2014
BAN WomenIndia WomenIndia Women16 runsCox's BazarMar 9, 2014
India WomenBAN WomenIndia Women10 runsVadodaraApr 5, 2013
India WomenBAN WomenIndia Women7 wicketsVadodaraApr 4, 2013
India WomenBAN WomenIndia Women49 runsVadodaraApr 2, 2013

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Full squad

India’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
 
Bangladesh’s full squad for Asia Cup 2026: Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will take place on Thursday, September 10.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
 
What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match begin?
 
The India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
 
The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semifinal match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match in India?
 
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20 semis match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan squad overhaul was news to me says Babar ahead of England Test

Sony Sports Network acquires TV rights for Afghanistan-India T20I series

Kadowaki named captain as Japan announces 15-member squad for India T20I

Ishan Kishan reflects on captaincy journey, says it has helped him grow

Gill will only get better from here, remains a work in progress: Nehra

Topics :India cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamIndia vs BangladeshAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 Cricket News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

Next Story