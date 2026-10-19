IND vs NZ stats: Top 10 highest wicket-takers across Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The Indian cricket team will begin its 41-day tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20I series on October 22, with the two sides set to compete across all three formats during the visit. The tour will also feature five ODIs and two Test matches, bringing their leading batters and bowlers into focus.

Over the years, India and New Zealand have produced several memorable contests, with bowlers playing a decisive role in shaping the outcome of matches across formats. From the longest format, where patience and control are essential, to the shortest format, where wicket-taking ability can change a game in a matter of overs, individual bowling performances have often proved crucial in this rivalry.

The upcoming series will provide another opportunity for players from both sides to strengthen their records against each other. With the Test matches also carrying implications for the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, the performances of the bowling attacks will be closely watched. Ahead of the tour, here is a look at the highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand encounters across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Most wickets in India vs New Zealand Tests India and New Zealand have competed in Test cricket since 1955, with spinners and fast bowlers from both sides leaving their mark on the rivalry. India's Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list with 75 wickets from 12 matches between 2012 and 2024. New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee is second with 65 wickets, while India's Bishan Singh Bedi occupies third place with 57 wickets.

EAS Prasanna completes the top four with 55 wickets, the same tally as New Zealand's Tim Southee. Prasanna, however, played fewer matches, featuring in 10 Tests against New Zealand compared with Southee's 13. Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand Tests: Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4W 5W 10W R Ashwin (IND) 2012-2024 12 23 2945 490.5 98 1390 75 7/59 18.53 2.83 39.26 3 6 3 Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1976-1990 14 24 3106 — 111 1493 65 7/23 22.96 2.88 47.78 5 4 2 BS Bedi (IND) 1968-1976 12 22 3883 — 251 1091 57 6/42 19.14 1.68 68.12 2 4 0 EAS Prasanna (IND) 1968-1976 10 18 2946 — 145 1107 55 8/76 20.12 2.25 53.56 4 4 1 TG Southee (NZ) 2009-2024 13 25 2615 435.5 87 1378 55 7/64 25.05 3.16 47.54 2 3 0 A Kumble (IND) 1994-2003 11 18 3610 601.4 195 1293 50 6/67 25.86 2.14 72.20 4 3 1 Z Khan (IND) 2002-2014 13 24 2780 463.2 98 1478 47 5/29 31.44 3.18 59.14 2 4 0 S Venkataraghavan (IND) 1965-1976 10 19 3378 — 218 1004 44 8/72 22.81 1.78 76.77 1 2 1 Harbhajan Singh (IND) 1998-2010 13 23 3461 576.5 114 1424 43 6/63 33.11 2.46 80.48 2 1 0 RA Jadeja (IND) 2014-2024 11 22 2553 425.3 90 1127 41 5/55 27.48 2.64 62.26 1 3 1 ALSO READ: IND vs NZ stats: Top 10 highest run-getters across Tests, ODIs and T20Is Most wickets in India vs New Zealand ODIs The India-New Zealand ODI rivalry has featured several accomplished fast bowlers and spinners, with their performances often shaping the outcome of closely contested matches.

Former India pacer Javagal Srinath leads the chart with 51 wickets in 30 matches. Anil Kumble follows with 39 wickets, while Mohammed Shami and New Zealand's Tim Southee are joint third with 38 wickets apiece. Srinath's position at the top reflects his consistency across more than a decade of ODI cricket against New Zealand. Kumble's record also underlines the contribution of India's spin attack to the rivalry. Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand ODIs: Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4W 5W J Srinath (IND) 1992-2003 30 30 1586 264.2 28 1041 51 4/23 20.41 3.93 31.09 2 0 A Kumble (IND) 1994-2003 31 30 1584 264.0 7 1086 39 5/33 27.84 4.11 40.61 0 1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2014-2025 16 16 786 131.0 7 804 38 7/57 21.15 6.13 20.68 1 2 TG Southee (NZ) 2009-2023 25 24 1305 217.3 9 1377 38 4/49 36.23 6.33 34.34 2 0 N Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1994 29 29 1585 264.1 36 911 33 3/26 27.60 3.44 48.03 0 0 KD Mills (NZ) 2001-2014 29 29 1354 225.4 21 1105 32 3/42 34.53 4.89 42.31 0 0 Z Khan (IND) 2000-2010 22 20 984 164.0 12 832 30 4/42 27.73 5.07 32.80 1 0 A Nehra (IND) 2001-2010 21 21 1041 173.3 18 748 28 4/47 26.71 4.31 37.17 1 0 Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ) 1975-1990 20 20 1111 — 35 624 27 5/32 23.11 3.36 41.14 0 1 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2017-2026 16 16 828 138.0 2 814 27 4/39 30.14 5.89 30.66 2 0 Most wickets in India vs New Zealand T20Is New Zealand's Ish Sodhi leads the wicket-taking charts in India vs New Zealand T20Is, having claimed 30 wickets in 25 matches. His compatriot Mitchell Santner occupies second place with 23 wickets from 27 matches.