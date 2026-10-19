IND vs NZ stats: Top 10 highest wicket-takers across Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The Indian cricket team will begin its 41-day tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20I series on October 22, with the two sides set to compete across all three formats during the visit. The tour will also feature five ODIs and two Test matches, bringing their leading batters and bowlers into focus.
Over the years, India and New Zealand have produced several memorable contests, with bowlers playing a decisive role in shaping the outcome of matches across formats. From the longest format, where patience and control are essential, to the shortest format, where wicket-taking ability can change a game in a matter of overs, individual bowling performances have often proved crucial in this rivalry.
The upcoming series will provide another opportunity for players from both sides to strengthen their records against each other. With the Test matches also carrying implications for the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, the performances of the bowling attacks will be closely watched.
Ahead of the tour, here is a look at the highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand encounters across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Most wickets in India vs New Zealand Tests
India and New Zealand have competed in Test cricket since 1955, with spinners and fast bowlers from both sides leaving their mark on the rivalry.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list with 75 wickets from 12 matches between 2012 and 2024. New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee is second with 65 wickets, while India's Bishan Singh Bedi occupies third place with 57 wickets.
EAS Prasanna completes the top four with 55 wickets, the same tally as New Zealand's Tim Southee. Prasanna, however, played fewer matches, featuring in 10 Tests against New Zealand compared with Southee's 13.
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand Tests:
The India-New Zealand ODI rivalry has featured several accomplished fast bowlers and spinners, with their performances often shaping the outcome of closely contested matches.
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath leads the chart with 51 wickets in 30 matches. Anil Kumble follows with 39 wickets, while Mohammed Shami and New Zealand's Tim Southee are joint third with 38 wickets apiece.
Srinath's position at the top reflects his consistency across more than a decade of ODI cricket against New Zealand. Kumble's record also underlines the contribution of India's spin attack to the rivalry.
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand ODIs:
Player
Span
Mat
Inns
Balls
Overs
Mdns
Runs
Wkts
BBI
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
J Srinath (IND)
1992-2003
30
30
1586
264.2
28
1041
51
4/23
20.41
3.93
31.09
2
0
A Kumble (IND)
1994-2003
31
30
1584
264.0
7
1086
39
5/33
27.84
4.11
40.61
0
1
Mohammed Shami (IND)
2014-2025
16
16
786
131.0
7
804
38
7/57
21.15
6.13
20.68
1
2
TG Southee (NZ)
2009-2023
25
24
1305
217.3
9
1377
38
4/49
36.23
6.33
34.34
2
0
N Kapil Dev (IND)
1979-1994
29
29
1585
264.1
36
911
33
3/26
27.60
3.44
48.03
0
0
KD Mills (NZ)
2001-2014
29
29
1354
225.4
21
1105
32
3/42
34.53
4.89
42.31
0
0
Z Khan (IND)
2000-2010
22
20
984
164.0
12
832
30
4/42
27.73
5.07
32.80
1
0
A Nehra (IND)
2001-2010
21
21
1041
173.3
18
748
28
4/47
26.71
4.31
37.17
1
0
Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ)
1975-1990
20
20
1111
—
35
624
27
5/32
23.11
3.36
41.14
0
1
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
2017-2026
16
16
828
138.0
2
814
27
4/39
30.14
5.89
30.66
2
0
Most wickets in India vs New Zealand T20Is
New Zealand's Ish Sodhi leads the wicket-taking charts in India vs New Zealand T20Is, having claimed 30 wickets in 25 matches. His compatriot Mitchell Santner occupies second place with 23 wickets from 27 matches.
India's Jasprit Bumrah is third with 20 wickets, while New Zealand's Tim Southee has also taken 20 wickets in the shortest format against India.
With the five-match T20I series opening the tour, India's bowling attack will have an opportunity to narrow the gap on the leading New Zealand bowlers. Sodhi and Santner, meanwhile, will look to extend their advantage in the head-to-head standings.
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand T20Is: