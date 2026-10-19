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IND vs NZ stats: Top 10 highest wicket-takers across Tests, ODIs and T20Is

New Zealand will host India in five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches in the all-format tour starting on Thursday

India vs New Zealand: Top wicket takers
India vs New Zealand: Top wicket takers
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 3:59 PM IST
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The Indian cricket team will begin its 41-day tour of New Zealand with a five-match T20I series on October 22, with the two sides set to compete across all three formats during the visit. The tour will also feature five ODIs and two Test matches, bringing their leading batters and bowlers into focus.
 
Over the years, India and New Zealand have produced several memorable contests, with bowlers playing a decisive role in shaping the outcome of matches across formats. From the longest format, where patience and control are essential, to the shortest format, where wicket-taking ability can change a game in a matter of overs, individual bowling performances have often proved crucial in this rivalry.
 
The upcoming series will provide another opportunity for players from both sides to strengthen their records against each other. With the Test matches also carrying implications for the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, the performances of the bowling attacks will be closely watched.
 
Ahead of the tour, here is a look at the highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand encounters across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Most wickets in India vs New Zealand Tests

India and New Zealand have competed in Test cricket since 1955, with spinners and fast bowlers from both sides leaving their mark on the rivalry.
 
India's Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list with 75 wickets from 12 matches between 2012 and 2024. New Zealand's Sir Richard Hadlee is second with 65 wickets, while India's Bishan Singh Bedi occupies third place with 57 wickets.
 
EAS Prasanna completes the top four with 55 wickets, the same tally as New Zealand's Tim Southee. Prasanna, however, played fewer matches, featuring in 10 Tests against New Zealand compared with Southee's 13.
 
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand Tests:
 
PlayerSpanMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR4W5W10W
R Ashwin (IND)2012-202412232945490.5981390757/5918.532.8339.26363
Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ)1976-1990142431061111493657/2322.962.8847.78542
BS Bedi (IND)1968-1976122238832511091576/4219.141.6868.12240
EAS Prasanna (IND)1968-1976101829461451107558/7620.122.2553.56441
TG Southee (NZ)2009-202413252615435.5871378557/6425.053.1647.54230
A Kumble (IND)1994-200311183610601.41951293506/6725.862.1472.20431
Z Khan (IND)2002-201413242780463.2981478475/2931.443.1859.14240
S Venkataraghavan (IND)1965-1976101933782181004448/7222.811.7876.77121
Harbhajan Singh (IND)1998-201013233461576.51141424436/6333.112.4680.48210
RA Jadeja (IND)2014-202411222553425.3901127415/5527.482.6462.26131
 

Most wickets in India vs New Zealand ODIs

The India-New Zealand ODI rivalry has featured several accomplished fast bowlers and spinners, with their performances often shaping the outcome of closely contested matches.
 
Former India pacer Javagal Srinath leads the chart with 51 wickets in 30 matches. Anil Kumble follows with 39 wickets, while Mohammed Shami and New Zealand's Tim Southee are joint third with 38 wickets apiece.
 
Srinath's position at the top reflects his consistency across more than a decade of ODI cricket against New Zealand. Kumble's record also underlines the contribution of India's spin attack to the rivalry.

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand ODIs:

PlayerSpanMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR4W5W
J Srinath (IND)1992-200330301586264.2281041514/2320.413.9331.0920
A Kumble (IND)1994-200331301584264.071086395/3327.844.1140.6101
Mohammed Shami (IND)2014-20251616786131.07804387/5721.156.1320.6812
TG Southee (NZ)2009-202325241305217.391377384/4936.236.3334.3420
N Kapil Dev (IND)1979-199429291585264.136911333/2627.603.4448.0300
KD Mills (NZ)2001-201429291354225.4211105323/4234.534.8942.3100
Z Khan (IND)2000-20102220984164.012832304/4227.735.0732.8010
A Nehra (IND)2001-201021211041173.318748284/4726.714.3137.1710
Sir RJ Hadlee (NZ)1975-19902020111135624275/3223.113.3641.1401
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)2017-20261616828138.02814274/3930.145.8930.6620

Most wickets in India vs New Zealand T20Is

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi leads the wicket-taking charts in India vs New Zealand T20Is, having claimed 30 wickets in 25 matches. His compatriot Mitchell Santner occupies second place with 23 wickets from 27 matches.
 
India's Jasprit Bumrah is third with 20 wickets, while New Zealand's Tim Southee has also taken 20 wickets in the shortest format against India.
 
With the five-match T20I series opening the tour, India's bowling attack will have an opportunity to narrow the gap on the leading New Zealand bowlers. Sodhi and Santner, meanwhile, will look to extend their advantage in the head-to-head standings.
 
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand T20Is:
 
PlayerSpanMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR4W5W
IS Sodhi (NZ)2016-2026252550484.00714303/1823.808.5016.8000
MJ Santner (NZ)2016-2026272756494.01733234/1131.867.7924.5210
JJ Bumrah (IND)2016-2026151534257.01389204/1519.456.8217.1010
TG Southee (NZ)2009-2022171738764.30563203/1628.158.7219.3500
Arshdeep Singh (IND)2022-2026101021636.00340175/5120.009.4412.7011
HH Pandya (IND)2016-2026191625843.00387144/1627.649.0018.4210
AR Patel (IND)2017-20268817128.30227133/917.467.9613.1500
TA Boult (NZ)2017-20217715626.00214124/3417.838.2313.0010
YS Chahal (IND)2017-2023141430651.01400112/2636.367.8427.8100
LH Ferguson (NZ)2019-2026111121636.01362102/2236.2010.0521.6000
 
India tour of New Zealand 2026: Full schedule
 
MatchDateCityVenueStart time (IST)
1st T20IThursday, October 22, 2026ChristchurchHagley Oval12:30 PM IST
2nd T20ISaturday, October 24, 2026ChristchurchHagley Oval12:30 PM IST
3rd T20ITuesday, October 27, 2026WellingtonSky Stadium12:30 PM IST
4th T20IFriday, October 30, 2026AucklandEden Park12:30 PM IST
5th T20ISunday, November 1, 2026HamiltonSeddon Park12:30 PM IST
1st ODIWednesday, November 4, 2026AucklandEden Park7:30 AM IST
2nd ODISaturday, November 7, 2026WellingtonSky Stadium7:30 AM IST
3rd ODITuesday, November 10, 2026HamiltonSeddon Park7:30 AM IST
4th ODIFriday, November 13, 2026Mount MaunganuiBay Oval7:30 AM IST
5th ODISunday, November 15, 2026Mount MaunganuiBay Oval7:30 AM IST
1st TestThursday, November 19, 2026WellingtonBasin Reserve3:30 AM IST
2nd TestFriday, November 27, 2026ChristchurchHagley Oval3:30 AM IST
 
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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