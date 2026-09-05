IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's Women's Asia Cup match?
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans
The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Harmanpreet Kaur (India): Good we are getting a chance to chase. Great achivement on playing 150th T20I as captain, the key is to keep enjoying. We will try to restrict them to a shorter total. We are going with the same team. Fatima Sana (Pakistan): We are going to bat first because we want to put up a maximum total here. We have a good bowling side and we will try to restrict them. We just want to play according to the pitch. We have a same team. India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 playing 11:India’s playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti GaudPakistan’s playing 11: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
|Region
|Live Telecast / TV Channel
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Tamasha
|Sri Lanka
|TV1, Sirasa TV
|TV1/Sirasa digital platforms
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|T Sports digital platforms
|UAE & MENA
|STARZPLAY Cricket
|STARZPLAY
|Malaysia, Singapore & Hong Kong
|Cricbuzz
|Cricbuzz
|Continental Europe
|Cricbuzz
|Cricbuzz
|UK
|Sony MAX
|Sony digital platforms
First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 6:59 PM IST