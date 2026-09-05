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IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's Women's Asia Cup match?

The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup live streaming details
India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup live streaming details
Our Bureau New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 7:34 PM IST
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Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India are taking on Pakistan in their final league match of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium today, with the defending champions already through to the semifinals. Check all the live updates of India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 match here
 
The coin flip of the match went in Pakistan's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Harmanpreet Kaur (India): Good we are getting a chance to chase. Great achivement on playing 150th T20I as captain, the key is to keep enjoying. We will try to restrict them to a shorter total. We are going with the same team. Fatima Sana (Pakistan): We are going to bat first because we want to put up a maximum total here. We have a good bowling side and we will try to restrict them. We just want to play according to the pitch. We have a same team. India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 playing 11: 
India’s playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
 
Pakistan’s playing 11: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal 

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20: Broadcast details

RegionLive Telecast / TV ChannelLive Streaming Platform
IndiaSony Sports NetworkSonyLIV
PakistanPTV SportsTamasha
Sri LankaTV1, Sirasa TVTV1/Sirasa digital platforms
BangladeshT SportsT Sports digital platforms
UAE & MENASTARZPLAY CricketSTARZPLAY
Malaysia, Singapore & Hong KongCricbuzzCricbuzz
Continental EuropeCricbuzzCricbuzz
UKSony MAXSony digital platforms

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?
 
India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Saturday, September 5.
 
What will be the venue for India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?
 
The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
 
What time will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin?
 
The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will begin at 8 pm IST.
 
What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?
 
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?
 
The live telecast of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?
 
The live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for Indian fans.
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Topics :India cricket teamPakistan cricket teamIndia vs PakistanAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 Cricket NewsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

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