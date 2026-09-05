IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's Women's Asia Cup match?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India are taking on Pakistan in their final league match of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium today, with the defending champions already through to the semifinals.

Good we are getting a chance to chase. Great achivement on playing 150th T20I as captain, the key is to keep enjoying. We will try to restrict them to a shorter total. We are going with the same team.We are going to bat first because we want to put up a maximum total here. We have a good bowling side and we will try to restrict them. We just want to play according to the pitch. We have a same team.

What will be the venue for India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match?

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place on Saturday, September 5.

When will India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match begin?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will begin at 8 pm IST.

What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match take place?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match in India?

The live telecast of India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network for Indian fans.