IND vs SL live streaming: Where to watch 1st Test Day 3 action live?

India returned to action on Day 3 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on today, with the visitors looking to take control of the contest and put themselves in a strong position for a crucial result. With the two-match series carrying significance in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, India will be keen to make every session count in Galle. Shubman Gill and his team will look to build on the work done during the opening two days and maintain the pressure on the hosts. After a challenging period in Test cricket, India will be eager to produce a consistent performance across the five days and begin the series on a positive note.

The conditions at Galle are expected to remain an important factor as the match progresses, with the pitch potentially offering assistance to the spinners as the Test wears on. Both teams will therefore have to carefully manage their batting and bowling plans during the crucial third day. For India, Day 3 could prove decisive in determining the direction of the Test. The visitors will want their batters to put together substantial partnerships while their bowlers will look to exploit any assistance available from the surface. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will aim to challenge India and keep themselves firmly in contention. With the series at stake and World Test Championship points on offer, the battle in Galle promises to intensify as the Test enters its crucial middle phase.

India 1st Innings — 462 all out Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal run out (Prabath Jayasuriya/Niroshan Dickwella) 32 37 5 0 86.49 KL Rahul c Nishan Fernando b Keshara Nuwantha 82 175 10 1 46.86 Devdutt Padikkal st Niroshan Dickwella b Prabath Jayasuriya 167 230 15 1 72.61 Shubman Gill (c) c Lahiru Udara b Prabath Jayasuriya 16 28 2 0 57.14 Rishabh Pant (wk) c Sonal Dinusha b Keshara Nuwantha 39 62 4 1 62.9 Dhruv Jurel c Dhananjaya de Silva b Prabath Jayasuriya 51 68 4 1 75 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Keshara Nuwantha 13 25 1 0 52 Manav Suthar c Lahiru Udara b Prabath Jayasuriya 24 43 2 0 55.81 Mohammed Siraj c Dhananjaya de Silva b Asitha Fernando 11 15 0 1 73.33 Kuldeep Yadav not out 13 14 2 0 92.86 Prasidh Krishna c Niroshan Dickwella b Asitha Fernando 2 7 0 0 28.57 Extras b 4, lb 3, w 1, nb 4 12 Total 116.4 overs, RR 3.96 462 all out Sri Lanka Bowling Bowler O M R W NB WD Econ. Asitha Fernando 17.4 1 63 2 1 0 3.6 Lahiru Kumara 13 1 76 0 0 1 5.8 Keshara Nuwantha 39 1 175 3 3 0 4.5 Prabath Jayasuriya 39 6 109 4 0 0 2.8 Dhananjaya de Silva (c) 4 0 15 0 0 0 3.8 Sonal Dinusha 4 0 17 0 0 0 Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and streaming details for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: Siraj strikes early after India are bowled out for 462 IND vs SL 1st Test Day 3 LIVE telecast and live streaming details When will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 match be played? Day 3 of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test will be played on Sunday, August 17. Play begun at 10:00 am IST. Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 be played? The third day of the Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

What time will Day 3 play begin in India? The day's play will start at 10:00 am IST. The scheduled start time in Sri Lanka was 10:00 am local time. Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 in India? The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test will be available on the SonyLIV mobile app and website. Where can you watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3? The match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.